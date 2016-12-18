Bocca Albion rout Wenlock Arms in cup clash

Action from the Hackney & Leyton League as Highfield (blue shirts) beat FC Stepney 3-0. Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Tim Lineman rattled in a hat-trick for Bocca Albion as they thrashed Wenlock Arms 6-0 in the Hackney & Leyton Junior Cup.

Frank Maguire and Junior Ngoma were also among the scorers for Albion, who will be joined in the third round by Boundary – 3-2 winners in their tie with Denne FC.

George Corden, Andrew Knapp and Stuart Davis scored the Boundary goals, with Kain Lowe and Junior Oshunganyi replying for Denne.

Lee Hall’s double and a Jim Ballachy goal took Wojak Sunday through with a 3-1 victory over Caledonian Park, for whom Jay Dice grabbed a consolation.

Goals from Stephen Luker and Kane Reid earned East London a 2-1 win against Bow Badgers, while Jack Mace scored a hat-trick as Gladstone Wanderers beat Eastside Allstars 5-2, with Byron Price and Tom Carter also on the scoresheet.

FC BKT hammered Hackney & Leyton League rivals Walthamstow Red Star 7-1 in the Sunday Junior Cup, while Shakespeare are also through after defeating London Tigers 4-0.

However, there was disappointment for FC Bartlett, who drew 1-1 with Inner London League side Reach Out and lost 3-2 on penalties, while Birkbeck Orient A went down 6-3 to Bromley.

In the Premier Division, Elton Dervishaj netted all three Riviera goals as they overcame Tottenham Phoenix 3-1, with Montel Gayle scoring for Phoenix.

Mustard beat London United Sports 3-0 with goals from David White, George Creon and Gio Falzone, while Andy Kyurilyuk and Petro Sokil were on the mark in FC Krystal’s 2-0 success against Young London Meteors.

Florin Porceanu and Krasi Kamboshev both hit doubles to help The Challengers to a 4-0 victory over Bristow City, while Louis Higgins netted the only goal for Eagle as they beat Dynamics.

Dean Greer, Arcs Renford and Sammy Anjorin were on target in Highfield’s 3-0 win over FC Stepney, while Brazilian Boys triumphed 2-0 against Hacquenye and Top Red beat Athletico Forest 7-3, with two goals apiece from Jack Hewitt and John Barber.

There were braces for Asha Dallas and Ricky Bartle as Jay Cubed beat Jack Barry 7-2 in Division Two, with Justin Leonce, Jonathan Signore and Nathan Rosel also on target.

Tommy Flynn’s and Boroughs United drew 1-1, while goals from Alex Brisbane, Ayman Ahma and Reece Lewis helped Hacimac to a 3-0 win over Hackney Wednesday.

Carl Hookins and Luke Caesar recorded hat-tricks as Alchemists won 8-3 against Chelmo in Division Three, with Tom Dunoon adding the other two.

Waltham Forest beat ELE 3-2, with South London Sharks edging out FC Manor by the same scoreline.

Idris Smith claimed four goals for Eastway Olympia as they routed Wenlock Arms B 9-1 in Division Four, while CP2 overcame Bethune 5-3 with a hat-trick from Patrick Cawley.