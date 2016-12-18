Search

Advanced search

Bocca Albion rout Wenlock Arms in cup clash

13:54 14 December 2016

Action from the Hackney & Leyton League as Highfield (blue shirts) beat FC Stepney 3-0. Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Action from the Hackney & Leyton League as Highfield (blue shirts) beat FC Stepney 3-0. Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Tim Lineman rattled in a hat-trick for Bocca Albion as they thrashed Wenlock Arms 6-0 in the Hackney & Leyton Junior Cup.

Comment

Frank Maguire and Junior Ngoma were also among the scorers for Albion, who will be joined in the third round by Boundary – 3-2 winners in their tie with Denne FC.

George Corden, Andrew Knapp and Stuart Davis scored the Boundary goals, with Kain Lowe and Junior Oshunganyi replying for Denne.

Lee Hall’s double and a Jim Ballachy goal took Wojak Sunday through with a 3-1 victory over Caledonian Park, for whom Jay Dice grabbed a consolation.

Goals from Stephen Luker and Kane Reid earned East London a 2-1 win against Bow Badgers, while Jack Mace scored a hat-trick as Gladstone Wanderers beat Eastside Allstars 5-2, with Byron Price and Tom Carter also on the scoresheet.

FC BKT hammered Hackney & Leyton League rivals Walthamstow Red Star 7-1 in the Sunday Junior Cup, while Shakespeare are also through after defeating London Tigers 4-0.

However, there was disappointment for FC Bartlett, who drew 1-1 with Inner London League side Reach Out and lost 3-2 on penalties, while Birkbeck Orient A went down 6-3 to Bromley.

In the Premier Division, Elton Dervishaj netted all three Riviera goals as they overcame Tottenham Phoenix 3-1, with Montel Gayle scoring for Phoenix.

Mustard beat London United Sports 3-0 with goals from David White, George Creon and Gio Falzone, while Andy Kyurilyuk and Petro Sokil were on the mark in FC Krystal’s 2-0 success against Young London Meteors.

Florin Porceanu and Krasi Kamboshev both hit doubles to help The Challengers to a 4-0 victory over Bristow City, while Louis Higgins netted the only goal for Eagle as they beat Dynamics.

Dean Greer, Arcs Renford and Sammy Anjorin were on target in Highfield’s 3-0 win over FC Stepney, while Brazilian Boys triumphed 2-0 against Hacquenye and Top Red beat Athletico Forest 7-3, with two goals apiece from Jack Hewitt and John Barber.

There were braces for Asha Dallas and Ricky Bartle as Jay Cubed beat Jack Barry 7-2 in Division Two, with Justin Leonce, Jonathan Signore and Nathan Rosel also on target.

Tommy Flynn’s and Boroughs United drew 1-1, while goals from Alex Brisbane, Ayman Ahma and Reece Lewis helped Hacimac to a 3-0 win over Hackney Wednesday.

Carl Hookins and Luke Caesar recorded hat-tricks as Alchemists won 8-3 against Chelmo in Division Three, with Tom Dunoon adding the other two.

Waltham Forest beat ELE 3-2, with South London Sharks edging out FC Manor by the same scoreline.

Idris Smith claimed four goals for Eastway Olympia as they routed Wenlock Arms B 9-1 in Division Four, while CP2 overcame Bethune 5-3 with a hat-trick from Patrick Cawley.

Keywords: Jay Cubed Bow Badgers Tommy Flynn Premier Division Phoenix London Bristow City

Latest Islington Sports News

Islington Boxing Club star secures his place in GB squad

11:46 Ben Kosky
Islington BC's Mason Smith with his England Boxing Southern Area belt

Islington BC’s Mason ‘Smasher’ Smith is savouring an early Christmas present after learning of his selection for the GB Boxing podium potential squad.

New teams invited to join Camden & Islington Girls League in 2017

07:30
Teams from the Camden & Islington Girls League: Cally Stars, Camden Girls, FC Brazilianas, Fusion, Highbury Wolves and Islington Borough Girls with (back left) Wynn Connell, the head of Acerbis UK, and (middle) Ben Cooper and (back right) Paul McGrath from London Trophy Company.

Camden & Islington Girls’ League organisers are inviting new teams to join up in January following their successful first term at Market Road.

Arsenal v West Brom: your best bets

07:16
Arsenal's Alex Iwobi (right) and West Bromwich Albion's Craig Dawson battle for the ball during the last meeting between the sides in April

Festive season football has always been important for several reasons – first, it tends to produce tight, pivotal fixtures; second, as we’ve reached the notional halfway stage of the season, teams know what they have to do between now and May to consider their campaign successful. And finally, it provides supporters with an opportunity to escape truly dire television schedules.

Islington Boxing Club reward youngsters for hard work

Yesterday, 16:00
Islington BC's Zachary Tumbridge

Zachary Tumbridge and Keyaan Miah took top honours when Islington BC handed out the end of term awards at their infants’ classes.

Mile End fight back to draw eight-goal thriller against FC Krystal

Yesterday, 15:00
Action from the 4-4 draw between FC Krystal (blue/white) and Mile End in the Hackney & Leyton Sunday League Premier Division. Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Mile End’s dramatic late comeback clinched a share of the spoils as they recovered a three-goal deficit to draw 4-4 with FC Krystal in the Hackney & Leyton League Premier Division.

Arsenal live up to label of mental fragility in defeat at Manchester City

Mon, 12:15 Layth Yousif
Raheem Sterling (third from left) scores Manchester City's winner against Arsenal

There has been a revolution at Manchester City in the last few years. With a world-class line up, silverware galore, a new ground, and sparkling academy in a previously run-down part of the city – they are very much a club on the up.

Arsene Wenger admits to a ‘horrible week’ as Arsenal’s 2-1 defeat at Manchester City sees two damaging losses dent title hopes

Sunday, December 18, 2016 Layth Yousif at the Etihad
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (right) and Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger (left) argue on the touchline

A visibly frustrated Arsene Wenger said it has been a ‘horrible week’ for Arsenal after a 2-1 defeat at Manchester City capped two damaging losses in the North West.

Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal choke again after Manchester City fight back to win 2-1 following early Theo Walcott goal

Sunday, December 18, 2016 Layth Yousif at the Etihad
Arsenal's Theo Walcott celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

Arsene Wenger’s team threw away a 1-0 lead at half time to cap a miserable week for Arsenal by losing 2-1 at Manchester City at the Etihad today.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Arsenal live up to label of mental fragility in defeat at Manchester City

Raheem Sterling (third from left) scores Manchester City's winner against Arsenal

Finsbury Park regain winning habit against Weston

Finsbury Park RFC players display their new kit, courtesy of their sponsors, The Twelve Pins.

Arsenal v West Brom: your best bets

Arsenal's Alex Iwobi (right) and West Bromwich Albion's Craig Dawson battle for the ball during the last meeting between the sides in April

Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal choke again after Manchester City fight back to win 2-1 following early Theo Walcott goal

Arsenal's Theo Walcott celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

Islington Boxing Club fighter heads ‘left-wing gym’ in Stoke Newington

Islington BC's Ella Gilbert (left) is declared the victor against Ruth Wright (Dynamo ABC)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Islington Gazette
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now