Search

Advanced search

Bow’s Lotte Wubben-Moy ready to kick on with Arsenal Ladies

06:30 03 March 2017

As part of the SSE Next Generation Programme, Arsenal Ladies' Lotte Wubben-Moy tried her hand at curling. Picture: SPORTSBEAT

As part of the SSE Next Generation Programme, Arsenal Ladies' Lotte Wubben-Moy tried her hand at curling. Picture: SPORTSBEAT

Archant

With just a handful of weeks to go until her team gets their SSE Women’s FA Cup title defence underway, Arsenal Ladies’ star Lotte Wubben-Moy is chomping at the bit to get started.

Comment

For the 18-year-old from Bow in East London, it marks the start of a season in which she hopes to establish herself among the Gunners’ elite, with first team games and England international caps already under her belt.

Arsenal kick off their FA Cup campaign at home to Tottenham Hotspur on March 19, as they look to retain the title they won at Wembley last year, with the start of the inaugural FA WSL Spring Series kicking off the following month.

And while Wubben-Moy’s preparation for the new season hasn’t gone as smoothly as she’d have liked, with injury plaguing her pre-season, she has high hopes for the months ahead.

“We’re coming up to the Spring Series for Arsenal, and hopefully we’ll get our FA Cup campaign off to a good start,” said Wubben-Moy, who benefits from being part of the SSE Next Generation programme.

“I’m coming back from injury at the moment so I’m just working back to full fitness. I had a loose ligament, it was a bit painful but I’m on the way back.

“The FA Cup is a big step for me, I’m a young player coming into a first team set up with 30 year-olds. The first aim will be getting a starting place and then contribute to the team winning the FA Cup.

“I’m 18 at the moment, I made my debut at 16 so I’ve been involved for a few years, but I’m still finding my feet.”

SSE’s Next Generation programme partners with SportsAid to provide financial support and training to the sports stars of the future.

Keep up to date with the latest @SSENextGen.

Keywords: United Kingdom London

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Islington Gazette visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Islington Gazette staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Islington Gazette account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Islington Sports News

Bow’s Lotte Wubben-Moy ready to kick on with Arsenal Ladies

06:30 Neil Metcalfe

With just a handful of weeks to go until her team gets their SSE Women’s FA Cup title defence underway, Arsenal Ladies’ star Lotte Wubben-Moy is chomping at the bit to get started.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger: I am ‘lucid’ enough to say no to Barcelona job

Yesterday, 12:46 Layth Yousif

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has confirmed he would like to stay at the club after his contract expires at the end of this season – in the wake of speculation linking him to a possible move to Barcelona.

Chelli snatches his ‘time to shine’ with both hands

Yesterday, 10:02 Neil Metcalfe

Former Times ABC member Zak Chelli made a stunning start to his professional career with a third round stoppage of Jacob Lucas.

Honours even as Islington Boxing Club held in Jersey

Tue, 12:17 Neil Metcalfe

Honours were even as Islington Boxing Club drew 6-6 in a team match against Jersey Leonis held at the Raidisson Blu Hotel, Jersey.

Freddie Ljungberg leaves Arsenal to join former academy boss Andries Jonker at Wolfsburg

Tue, 08:30 Layth Yousif

Freddie Ljungberg has left his youth coaching job at Arsenal to join former Gunners academy supremo Andries Jonker at Wolfsburg who also quit his role.

Islington Admiral start Invitation Cup in style

Mon, 10:49 Neil Metcalfe

Islington Admiral United got their Invitation Cup group campaign off to a flying start with a thumping 5-1 win over Regent Rovers.

Arsenal’s latest financial results sees healthy cash reserves for new signings

Saturday, February 25, 2017 Layth Yousif

Record high of £110.5m spent on players – with a 20 per cent rise in turnover to £191.1m from £158.1m for six months to the end of November 2016. Layth Yousif MBA studies the results so you don’t have to...

Exclusive: Long-running Arsenal fanzine The Gooner is to close its print version – editor explains why

Saturday, February 25, 2017 Layth Yousif

The editor of long-running Arsenal fanzine The Gooner has revealed it is to close its print version.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read sport

Arsenal’s latest financial results sees healthy cash reserves for new signings

Exclusive: Long-running Arsenal fanzine The Gooner is to close its print version – editor explains why

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger: I am ‘lucid’ enough to say no to Barcelona job

Honours even as Islington Boxing Club held in Jersey

Freddie Ljungberg leaves Arsenal to join former academy boss Andries Jonker at Wolfsburg

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Islington Gazette
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now