Bow’s Lotte Wubben-Moy ready to kick on with Arsenal Ladies

As part of the SSE Next Generation Programme, Arsenal Ladies' Lotte Wubben-Moy tried her hand at curling. Picture: SPORTSBEAT Archant

With just a handful of weeks to go until her team gets their SSE Women’s FA Cup title defence underway, Arsenal Ladies’ star Lotte Wubben-Moy is chomping at the bit to get started.

For the 18-year-old from Bow in East London, it marks the start of a season in which she hopes to establish herself among the Gunners’ elite, with first team games and England international caps already under her belt.

Arsenal kick off their FA Cup campaign at home to Tottenham Hotspur on March 19, as they look to retain the title they won at Wembley last year, with the start of the inaugural FA WSL Spring Series kicking off the following month.

And while Wubben-Moy’s preparation for the new season hasn’t gone as smoothly as she’d have liked, with injury plaguing her pre-season, she has high hopes for the months ahead.

“We’re coming up to the Spring Series for Arsenal, and hopefully we’ll get our FA Cup campaign off to a good start,” said Wubben-Moy, who benefits from being part of the SSE Next Generation programme.

“I’m coming back from injury at the moment so I’m just working back to full fitness. I had a loose ligament, it was a bit painful but I’m on the way back.

“The FA Cup is a big step for me, I’m a young player coming into a first team set up with 30 year-olds. The first aim will be getting a starting place and then contribute to the team winning the FA Cup.

“I’m 18 at the moment, I made my debut at 16 so I’ve been involved for a few years, but I’m still finding my feet.”

