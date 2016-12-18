Search

Eastside Allstars hit Alchemists for six in Jack Morgan Cup

16:00 07 December 2016

FC Krystal score their first goal during a 5-3 win against Mustard (red/black) in the Hackney & Leyton Sunday League at Hackney Marshes. Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Waj Abdul Malik grabbed a hat-trick as Eastside Allstars thrashed Alchemists 6-0 to advance to the next round of the Jack Morgan Cup.

Larson Obinkwo added two goals, with Sheriff Odokoya also on the mark for the Allstars, while a David Smith strike was enough to take Borough through at the expense of Boston Celtics.

Wenlock edged out Delta Athletic 3-2 with goals from Alfie Moss, Mohammed Hamdouni and Harry Smyth, while Waltham Forest also progressed by defeating East London 4-2.

Calum Jones and Luke Burnett were on target as South London Sharks beat Bocca Albion 2-0, and Jack Carter netted both goals for Gladstone Wanderers in their 2-1 win against FC 22.

In the Hackney & Leyton League Premier Division, Temi Tope’s hat-trick helped FC Bartlett to a 4-1 victory against Niva, with Michael Hendricks adding their fourth goal and Constantin Troicu netting a consolation.

Elton Dervishaj, Oraldo Kola and Adi Brija were the scorers in Riviera’s 3-0 win over El Valiente, while Mile End hammered Tottenham Phoenix 8-2.

Maxim Voloshin registered a brace for FC Krystal, with Attila Varga, Yevhen Zhoasky and Andriiy Kyurilyuk also on target as they won 5-3 against Mustard.

Daniel Londorio hit a hat-trick in London United Sports’ 7-1 rout of Young London Meteors, while Shakespeare also racked up seven goals – without reply – against Wounded Knee.

Ibrahima Sal, Jandir Aberial and Alejandro Merind netted the goals as Dynamics beat Bristow City 3-1 in Division One, while Mehmet Tasci scored a double for Hacquenye in their 2-1 win over Kentish Albion.

Sam Cashman found the net twice, with Yusuf Olinjide, Darius Freeman, Jack Hicks and Ryan Stowell also on the mark as FC Stepney beat Athletico Forest 6-3.

Brazilian Boys won 6-1 – with Ray Borges accounting for two of their goals – to defeat Eagle, and Diego Bittrecourt, Willian Rocha, Wanderson Santos and Matheus Eduardo were also on target.

Marcus Renford and Tope Olateju secured a 2-1 win for Highfield over The Challengers, with Stanislav Petrov replying.

In Division Two, Martyn Davies registered a hat-trick for Hackney Wednesday in their 4-1 success against Jack Barry, with Sam George netting two as Regent’s Park Rovers beat BG United 3-0.

Simon Marson, Justin Leonce, Dean Coster, Ricky Bartle and Asha Dellas were the scorers as Jaycubed triumphed 5-2 against Walthamstow Red Star.

Ryan Scott and Malachi Brown bagged two goals apiece for FC BKT as they defeated Chelmo 7-1 in Division Three, with Jonnel Bampo, Ibrahim Buhari and Nathan Erskine also scoring.

FC Manor edged a 1-0 win against ELE while, in Division Four, Chris Agathangelou’s double helped Birkbeck Orient B to a 4-1 victory against Quinine.

There were also successes for Eastway Olympia, who beat Bow Badgers 3-2 with a David Holmes brace, and Wenlock Arms B, who won 4-0 against Bethune with Darren Whitehead scoring twice.

Latest Islington Sports News

Islington Boxing Club star secures his place in GB squad

11:46 Ben Kosky
Islington BC's Mason Smith with his England Boxing Southern Area belt

Islington BC’s Mason ‘Smasher’ Smith is savouring an early Christmas present after learning of his selection for the GB Boxing podium potential squad.

New teams invited to join Camden & Islington Girls League in 2017

07:30
Teams from the Camden & Islington Girls League: Cally Stars, Camden Girls, FC Brazilianas, Fusion, Highbury Wolves and Islington Borough Girls with (back left) Wynn Connell, the head of Acerbis UK, and (middle) Ben Cooper and (back right) Paul McGrath from London Trophy Company.

Camden & Islington Girls’ League organisers are inviting new teams to join up in January following their successful first term at Market Road.

Arsenal v West Brom: your best bets

07:16
Arsenal's Alex Iwobi (right) and West Bromwich Albion's Craig Dawson battle for the ball during the last meeting between the sides in April

Festive season football has always been important for several reasons – first, it tends to produce tight, pivotal fixtures; second, as we’ve reached the notional halfway stage of the season, teams know what they have to do between now and May to consider their campaign successful. And finally, it provides supporters with an opportunity to escape truly dire television schedules.

Islington Boxing Club reward youngsters for hard work

Yesterday, 16:00
Islington BC's Zachary Tumbridge

Zachary Tumbridge and Keyaan Miah took top honours when Islington BC handed out the end of term awards at their infants’ classes.

Mile End fight back to draw eight-goal thriller against FC Krystal

Yesterday, 15:00
Action from the 4-4 draw between FC Krystal (blue/white) and Mile End in the Hackney & Leyton Sunday League Premier Division. Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Mile End’s dramatic late comeback clinched a share of the spoils as they recovered a three-goal deficit to draw 4-4 with FC Krystal in the Hackney & Leyton League Premier Division.

Arsenal live up to label of mental fragility in defeat at Manchester City

Mon, 12:15 Layth Yousif
Raheem Sterling (third from left) scores Manchester City's winner against Arsenal

There has been a revolution at Manchester City in the last few years. With a world-class line up, silverware galore, a new ground, and sparkling academy in a previously run-down part of the city – they are very much a club on the up.

Arsene Wenger admits to a ‘horrible week’ as Arsenal’s 2-1 defeat at Manchester City sees two damaging losses dent title hopes

Sunday, December 18, 2016 Layth Yousif at the Etihad
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (right) and Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger (left) argue on the touchline

A visibly frustrated Arsene Wenger said it has been a ‘horrible week’ for Arsenal after a 2-1 defeat at Manchester City capped two damaging losses in the North West.

Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal choke again after Manchester City fight back to win 2-1 following early Theo Walcott goal

Sunday, December 18, 2016 Layth Yousif at the Etihad
Arsenal's Theo Walcott celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

Arsene Wenger’s team threw away a 1-0 lead at half time to cap a miserable week for Arsenal by losing 2-1 at Manchester City at the Etihad today.

