Eastside Allstars hit Alchemists for six in Jack Morgan Cup

FC Krystal score their first goal during a 5-3 win against Mustard (red/black) in the Hackney & Leyton Sunday League at Hackney Marshes.

Waj Abdul Malik grabbed a hat-trick as Eastside Allstars thrashed Alchemists 6-0 to advance to the next round of the Jack Morgan Cup.

Larson Obinkwo added two goals, with Sheriff Odokoya also on the mark for the Allstars, while a David Smith strike was enough to take Borough through at the expense of Boston Celtics.

Wenlock edged out Delta Athletic 3-2 with goals from Alfie Moss, Mohammed Hamdouni and Harry Smyth, while Waltham Forest also progressed by defeating East London 4-2.

Calum Jones and Luke Burnett were on target as South London Sharks beat Bocca Albion 2-0, and Jack Carter netted both goals for Gladstone Wanderers in their 2-1 win against FC 22.

In the Hackney & Leyton League Premier Division, Temi Tope’s hat-trick helped FC Bartlett to a 4-1 victory against Niva, with Michael Hendricks adding their fourth goal and Constantin Troicu netting a consolation.

Elton Dervishaj, Oraldo Kola and Adi Brija were the scorers in Riviera’s 3-0 win over El Valiente, while Mile End hammered Tottenham Phoenix 8-2.

Maxim Voloshin registered a brace for FC Krystal, with Attila Varga, Yevhen Zhoasky and Andriiy Kyurilyuk also on target as they won 5-3 against Mustard.

Daniel Londorio hit a hat-trick in London United Sports’ 7-1 rout of Young London Meteors, while Shakespeare also racked up seven goals – without reply – against Wounded Knee.

Ibrahima Sal, Jandir Aberial and Alejandro Merind netted the goals as Dynamics beat Bristow City 3-1 in Division One, while Mehmet Tasci scored a double for Hacquenye in their 2-1 win over Kentish Albion.

Sam Cashman found the net twice, with Yusuf Olinjide, Darius Freeman, Jack Hicks and Ryan Stowell also on the mark as FC Stepney beat Athletico Forest 6-3.

Brazilian Boys won 6-1 – with Ray Borges accounting for two of their goals – to defeat Eagle, and Diego Bittrecourt, Willian Rocha, Wanderson Santos and Matheus Eduardo were also on target.

Marcus Renford and Tope Olateju secured a 2-1 win for Highfield over The Challengers, with Stanislav Petrov replying.

In Division Two, Martyn Davies registered a hat-trick for Hackney Wednesday in their 4-1 success against Jack Barry, with Sam George netting two as Regent’s Park Rovers beat BG United 3-0.

Simon Marson, Justin Leonce, Dean Coster, Ricky Bartle and Asha Dellas were the scorers as Jaycubed triumphed 5-2 against Walthamstow Red Star.

Ryan Scott and Malachi Brown bagged two goals apiece for FC BKT as they defeated Chelmo 7-1 in Division Three, with Jonnel Bampo, Ibrahim Buhari and Nathan Erskine also scoring.

FC Manor edged a 1-0 win against ELE while, in Division Four, Chris Agathangelou’s double helped Birkbeck Orient B to a 4-1 victory against Quinine.

There were also successes for Eastway Olympia, who beat Bow Badgers 3-2 with a David Holmes brace, and Wenlock Arms B, who won 4-0 against Bethune with Darren Whitehead scoring twice.