Essex Road Giants coaches plan fundraising tour of Premier League clubs

Essex Road Giants FC with coaches Lewis Yeboah (back row, right) and Ryan Hassan Archant

Two coaches from Essex Road Giants will be going the extra mile in April when they visit all 20 Premier League grounds within one week.

Ryan Hassan and Lewis Yeboah, who set up the Canonbury-based club just over three years ago, are aiming to raise sufficient funds to take some of the Giants’ youngsters on a one-off trip to Spain.

The pair will begin their tour at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium, travelling as far afield as Swansea, Burnley and Sunderland, and eventually completing the trip at Tottenham’s White Hart Lane home a week later.

They are also asking each club for donations of signed memorabilia that can be raffled at the Giants’ end of season award ceremony to boost the fund further.

Hassan told the Gazette: “Our main aim is to raise awareness of getting kids off the streets and into football – that’s why we set up the club in the first place.

“We thought about holding a tournament to raise funds, but we decided to do something a bit bigger. We’ve already had positive responses from some of the clubs, such as Arsenal and Middlesbrough.

“I worked out that it’ll be 1,400 miles in total and it’ll be an experience to visit new grounds. We’ve only been to London stadiums up to now and there are some in London I haven’t been to, like Crystal Palace.”

The coaches have set themselves a target of £5,000 to help the Giants, who currently field two teams in the Camden & Islington League at Market Road.

If successful, they plan to take a group of 12 young players to the city of Sitiges, about an hour’s drive from Barcelona, for a personal development programme centred around football.

To sponsor the duo, visit www.gofundme.com/3938x4x4