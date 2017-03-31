Search

Football preview: Still all to play for as season reaches its final few games

PUBLISHED: 17:00 31 March 2017

Hendon are in good form, winning four of the last five league games. Picture: DBEECHPHOTOGRAPHY

Hendon are in good form, winning four of the last five league games. Picture: DBEECHPHOTOGRAPHY

Derek Beech

The chase for a play-off place and the battle to avoid the drop are still all very much to play for as we head into the final few games of the season.

Football fixtures

Friday, March 31

Sky Bet Championship:

Derby County v Queens Park Rangers (7.45pm)

Saturday, April 1

Barclays Premier League:

Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur

Vanarama National League South:

Eastbourne Borough v Wealdstone

Ryman League Premier Division:

Canvey Island v Harrow Borough

Hendon v Tonbridge Angels

Wingate & Finchley v Grays Athletic

Ryman League Division One North:

Thurrock v Haringey Borough

Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division:

Wembley v Welwyn Garden City

Herts Senior County League:

Hampstead Heath v Harefield United Reserves

Sunday, April 2

Barclays Premier League:

Arsenal v Manchester City (4pm)

All kick-offs 3pm unless stated

In the Ryman League Premier Division, Hendon can move out of the relegation places with a positive result against play-off chasers Tonbridge Angels at Silver Jubilee Park.

Just seven points separate eight of the bottom nine sides in the division with just six games to go.

Basement side Grays Athletic could be the first side confirmed in the bottom four this week should they lose to Wingate & Finchley.

And a victory for the Blues would keep them in the hunt for a play-off spot after four defeats in the last five games.

Harrow Borough will look to consolidate their position in mid-table with a trip to Canvey Island.

A division below in Ryman League Division One North, Haringey Borough slipped out of the play-off spots following Phoneix Sports’ win over Norwich United on Tuesday night.

And they will be looking to get back on the winning trail following last week’s defeat to league leaders Brightlingsea Regent when they go to a side currently in a play-off place, Thurrock.

Play-offs are also still on the mind of Wealdstone in the Vanarama National League South, although admittedly time is running out for them.

With just six games to go they are nine points off the pace but they could jump up to seventh with a win at Eastbourne Borough.

Wembley host Welwyn Garden City in Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division as they look to remain fourth while Hampstead Heath will want to keep the pressure on AFC Oaklands and FC Lemsford at the top of Herts Senior County League Division One when Harefield United Reserves are the visitors.

North London giants Tottenham and Arsenal both resume their battle at the top of the Premier League after the international break, with a trip to Burnley for Spurs on Saturday preceding a huge game against Manchester City for the Gunners.

In the Championship QPR go to Derby County tonight, with the match being shown live on Sky Sports.

Keywords: Premier League Derby Burnley London

