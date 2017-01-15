Fulham sign up Pro Touch Soccer Academy boy

Pro Touch Soccer Academy pair Haru Maitani (left) and Jesse Aldridge (right) have signed for Fulham and QPR respectively Archant

Pro Touch Soccer Academy youngster Haru Maitani has signed schoolboy professional forms with Fulham’s Under-10 side.

The attacking midfielder, who featured for Pro Touch at the Iber Cup tournament in Denmark last summer, scored on his Cottagers debut – when he came up against former team-mate Jesse Aldridge.

Aldridge, who hails from Islington, also played for the north London academy before joining QPR on schoolboy forms earlier in the season.

Pro Touch’s assistant academy director Zahid Hossain said: “We would like to congratulate Haru on this achievement and a journey which we hope will bring lifelong memories, on and off the field.”