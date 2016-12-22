Fund to help young Islington footballer fight leukaemia tops £9,000

A fundraising drive to help Isledon Wolves youngster Tony Clark in his fight against leukaemia has already raised more than £9,000.

The ‘Team Tony’ fund was set up just two months ago but comfortably exceeded its initial £600 target after an overwhelming wave of support from the football community in Camden and Islington.

Cally Stars FC staged the Little Tony tournament at Market Road just before Christmas in aid of the 11-year-old, raising £1,250 and winning the Under-eight competition with victory over CM Futsal.

Camden Elite defeated Westward Boys to take the Under-10 honours, while Kentish Town were victorious – also against Westward – in the Under-12 competition.

A penalty shoot-out competition was also held at Market Road and it yielded a four-figure sum, with GLL providing free use of the pitches for both events and London Trophy Company supplying free trophies and medals – as well as a £50 donation to the fund.

Highbury Wolves FC – who were the highest contributors to the shoot-out, raising £1,900 – added a further £1,000 from the raffle of a framed Arsenal shirt.

The Camden & Islington Youth League also donated £1,000 from fines paid by their member clubs in the first half of the season.

League secretary Karen Greene said: “We will be donating all fines from January to May as well. As a league, we have come together to support Tony Clark and his family.

“To raise so much money over two months is incredible.”

To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/admiralfc