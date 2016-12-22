Search

Advanced search

Fund to help young Islington footballer fight leukaemia tops £9,000

12:00 30 December 2016

Camden Elite U10s

Camden Elite U10s

Archant

A fundraising drive to help Isledon Wolves youngster Tony Clark in his fight against leukaemia has already raised more than £9,000.

Comment

The ‘Team Tony’ fund was set up just two months ago but comfortably exceeded its initial £600 target after an overwhelming wave of support from the football community in Camden and Islington.

Cally Stars FC staged the Little Tony tournament at Market Road just before Christmas in aid of the 11-year-old, raising £1,250 and winning the Under-eight competition with victory over CM Futsal.

Camden Elite defeated Westward Boys to take the Under-10 honours, while Kentish Town were victorious – also against Westward – in the Under-12 competition.

A penalty shoot-out competition was also held at Market Road and it yielded a four-figure sum, with GLL providing free use of the pitches for both events and London Trophy Company supplying free trophies and medals – as well as a £50 donation to the fund.

Highbury Wolves FC – who were the highest contributors to the shoot-out, raising £1,900 – added a further £1,000 from the raffle of a framed Arsenal shirt.

The Camden & Islington Youth League also donated £1,000 from fines paid by their member clubs in the first half of the season.

League secretary Karen Greene said: “We will be donating all fines from January to May as well. As a league, we have come together to support Tony Clark and his family.

“To raise so much money over two months is incredible.”

To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/admiralfc

Keywords: Kentish Town

Latest Islington Sports News

Fund to help young Islington footballer fight leukaemia tops £9,000

12:00
Camden Elite U10s

A fundraising drive to help Isledon Wolves youngster Tony Clark in his fight against leukaemia has already raised more than £9,000.

Arsenal v Crystal Palace: your best bets

11:45
New Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce

As the festive period stretches club resources to the limit, Arsenal host Crystal Palace on New Year’s Day (kick-off 4pm) before travelling to Bournemouth two days later (7.45pm). There’s little time for a seasonal breather.

Arsenal youngster hails the influence of God on his pledging career

Yesterday, 14:00 Sean Gallagher
Arsenal defender Tafari Moore is currently on a season-long loan at Eredivisie side FC Utrech

Former Brent district player Tafari Moore says that without the influence of God he wouldn’t have got to where he is today in football.

Arsenal show fighting qualities in scrappy win against West Brom

Tue, 11:58 Jack Martin
Arsenal's Olivier Giroud celebrates his winning goal against West Brom

Following the back to back defeats at Everton and Manchester City, there wasn’t much festive cheer around the Emirates on Boxing Day against West Brom.

Islington Boxing Club star secures his place in GB squad

Thursday, December 22, 2016 Ben Kosky
Islington BC's Mason Smith with his England Boxing Southern Area belt

Islington BC’s Mason ‘Smasher’ Smith is savouring an early Christmas present after learning of his selection for the GB Boxing podium potential squad.

New teams invited to join Camden & Islington Girls League in 2017

Thursday, December 22, 2016
Teams from the Camden & Islington Girls League: Cally Stars, Camden Girls, FC Brazilianas, Fusion, Highbury Wolves and Islington Borough Girls with (back left) Wynn Connell, the head of Acerbis UK, and (middle) Ben Cooper and (back right) Paul McGrath from London Trophy Company.

Camden & Islington Girls’ League organisers are inviting new teams to join up in January following their successful first term at Market Road.

Arsenal v West Brom: your best bets

Thursday, December 22, 2016
Arsenal's Alex Iwobi (right) and West Bromwich Albion's Craig Dawson battle for the ball during the last meeting between the sides in April

Festive season football has always been important for several reasons – first, it tends to produce tight, pivotal fixtures; second, as we’ve reached the notional halfway stage of the season, teams know what they have to do between now and May to consider their campaign successful. And finally, it provides supporters with an opportunity to escape truly dire television schedules.

Islington Boxing Club reward youngsters for hard work

Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Islington BC's Zachary Tumbridge

Zachary Tumbridge and Keyaan Miah took top honours when Islington BC handed out the end of term awards at their infants’ classes.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Arsenal youngster hails the influence of God on his pledging career

Arsenal defender Tafari Moore is currently on a season-long loan at Eredivisie side FC Utrech

Arsenal show fighting qualities in scrappy win against West Brom

Arsenal's Olivier Giroud celebrates his winning goal against West Brom

Fund to help young Islington footballer fight leukaemia tops £9,000

Camden Elite U10s

Arsenal v Crystal Palace: your best bets

New Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce

Islington Boxing Club fighter heads ‘left-wing gym’ in Stoke Newington

Islington BC's Ella Gilbert (left) is declared the victor against Ruth Wright (Dynamo ABC)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Islington Gazette
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now