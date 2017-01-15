Search

Heatley hat-trick knocks Hacimac out of Jack Walpole Cup

07:25 19 January 2017

Charlie Heatley (right) scored a hat-trick in Mile End's 6-0 win over Hacimac in the Jack Walpole Cup. Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Archant

Charlie Heatley notched a hat-trick as Mile End cruised into the fourth round of the Jack Walpole Cup by walloping Hacimac 6-0.

Rashad Lamar added a double, with Jason Burwood also on target in Mile End’s thumping victory – while Aaron Marston netted all of El Valiente’s goals as they beat Top Red 3-1, with Jack Hewitt replying.

Hacquenye were the highest scorers across the ties, thrashing Eastside Allstars 8-2 with Huseyin Yilmaz netting a brace and Mehmet Kamalak, Firat Pirbuoa, Yasin Ozan, Hasan Dueuyuran, Ozan Cuce and Mehmet Tasci also on the mark.

Daniel London scored twice for London United Sports in their 6-2 victory over Kentish Albion, with Christian Londono, Juan Camilo, Diego Ruiz and David Hoyos all finding the net.

John Gilroy’s double, along with goals from Corrin Harrison, George Oakley, Doren Farmer and Tom Clancy, helped Shakespeare to a 6-1 success against Young London Meteors.

Sam Cashman hit a hat-trick, with Daniel Roche and Anthony Singh also on target, as FC Stepney ran out 5-1 winners against Highfield, while Mustard also progressed with a 4-2 win over Dynamics.

Bartlett emerged triumphant in a penalty shoot-out, beating Bocca Albion 5-3 after a 2-2 draw, while Eagles edged out Brazilian Boys 5-4.

Ola Olademeji scored twice for Delta Athletic as they overcame Bethune 4-1 in the Dickie Davies Cup, with Danyal Veli and Nathan Millington also finding the net.

Doubles from David Dice and Daniel Little, along with a Jamie Nichols strike, gave Caledonian Park a 5-2 victory in their tie with Regent’s Park Rovers, despite Stan Taggart’s brace.

FC BKT are also through after their 5-1 win over Denne, while South London Sharks defeated Waltham Forest 4-2, courtesy of Joe Cridland’s double and goals from Andy Stockbridge and James Alawi.

Maxim Voloshiv netted five times as FC Krystal won a high-scoring encounter with Riviera in the Hackney & Leyton League Premier Division, despite Elton Dervishaj replying with a hat-trick.

In Division Two, a treble from Qasim Zaidi earned Walthamstow Red Star a 4-1 win against Jay Cubed, with Hamza Hussain also on the mark and Ricky Bartle hitting a consolation.

Hackney Wednesday were also victorious as they overcame Tommy Flynn’s 5-3, with Fergus McIntosh scoring two goals and Martin Davies, Joe Jasmin and Rob Lupton one apiece.

Jack Male registered a hat-trick for Gladstone Wanderers in their 5-2 win over Chelmo in Division Three, with Scott Crouch and Tom Carter also on the scoresheet.

FC Manor squeezed past Wojak Sunday 4-3 – and there were also plenty of goals in Division Four.

East London led the way as they routed Bow Badgers 7-1, with James Steer scoring a hat-trick, while Eastway Olympia and CP2 shared the points in a 4-4 draw.

Goals from Leroy Wiggins and Jamie Donnelly gave Birkbeck Orient B a 2-1 win against FC 22, while Quinine overcame Wenlock Arms B by the same scoreline.

