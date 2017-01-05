Highfield knock Riviera out of cup after penalty shoot-out

Shakespeare (red/blue) defeated FC Niva 3-0 in the Albert Daniels Cup. Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo Archant

Oraldo Kola’s hat-trick was not enough to prevent Riviera from crashing out of the Albert Daniels Cup on penalties against Highfield.

Kola netted all three of his side’s goals, but Sammy Anjorin’s brace and another strike from Marcus Renford forced a 3-3 draw before Highfield triumphed 5-4 in a shoot-out.

Brazilian Boys were comfortable winners in their tie against Dynamics, with William Rocha scoring twice and Ray Borges, Matheus Eduardo, Diego Bittencourt and Higor Souza all on the scoresheet in a 6-0 rout.

Goals from John Gilroy, Connor Fitzsimons and Doren Farmer sent Shakespeare through with a 3-0 win over FC Niva, while Darius Freeman grabbed a hat-trick as Stepney beat Eagle 6-3.

Junior Ngoma’s double, coupled with goals from James Handly and Frank McGuire, earned Bocca Albion a 4-1 victory in their Hackney and Leyton Junior Cup tie against Boundary Estate.

BKT won 4-2 against Wojak Sunday, courtesy of two goals apiece from Ibrahim Buhari and Ryan Scott, while Chelmo Athletic also progressed after edging out Birkbeck B 4-3.

Graham Bates and Jack Male scored for Gladstone Wanderers in their 2-2 draw against South London Sharks, with Chris Breen netting both goals to force a penalty shoot-out, which Wanderers won 5-4.

Joe Clady and Kane Malone registered braces as El Valiente thrashed Tottenham Phoenix 6-1 in the Hackney & Leyton League Premier Division, with Billy Hickford and Aaron Marskin also on target and Menalik Richards hitting a consolation.

Goals from Ryan Hassan, Gary Silvera, Bob Charley and Alfie White earned Mustard a 4-2 success against Wounded Knee, while FC Krystal overcame FC Bartlett 4-3.

In Division One, Carl Thomas scored twice to help Birkbeck Orient A to a 3-1 win over Forest Athletic, with Mark Creevy adding their third and Jide Olas replying.

Jordan Smith netted both Bristow City goals in their 2-2 draw against Hacquenye, while Kentish Albion pair Ted Maxwell and Andy Lewis were on target as their side defeated Top Red 2-0.

There were three hat-tricks in Division Two, with Ola Oladdemeji’s treble helping Delta to defeat Jack Barry 6-2 despite a Joe Pilgrim double and Martin Pelummy netting all three as Regent’s Park Rovers triumphed 3-1 against Tommy Flynn’s.

Kacpar Medielska also scored three as Boston Celtics beat Walthamstow Red Star 6-1, while Jay Cubed won 5-3 against Hackney Wednesday and Cory Samuel’s brace gave Hacimac a 2-1 victory over Boroughs United.

Caledonian Park saw off Alchemists 5-2 in their Division Three clash, with Javan Trottman registering a hat-trick and Shola Adefeye and Daniel Little also finding the net. Harry Hammick scored the Alchemists’ goals.

Goals from Brook McDonagh, Harry Smyth and Alfie Moss were enough to secure a 3-0 victory for Wenlock Arms in their game against FC Manor.

Waj Abdulmalik and Jie Ly contributed two goals each, with Sheriff Odukoya and Larson Obinkwo also on the mark, as Eastside Allstars defeated CP2 6-0 in Division Four.

There were also victories for Eastway Olympia, who edged out Quinine 3-2, and East London, who won 4-3 against Denne, while Football Club 22 beat Wenlock B 3-0 and Bethune and Bow Badgers fought out a 3-3 draw.