Search

Advanced search

Highfield knock Riviera out of cup after penalty shoot-out

07:30 12 January 2017

Shakespeare (red/blue) defeated FC Niva 3-0 in the Albert Daniels Cup. Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Shakespeare (red/blue) defeated FC Niva 3-0 in the Albert Daniels Cup. Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Archant

Oraldo Kola’s hat-trick was not enough to prevent Riviera from crashing out of the Albert Daniels Cup on penalties against Highfield.

Comment

Kola netted all three of his side’s goals, but Sammy Anjorin’s brace and another strike from Marcus Renford forced a 3-3 draw before Highfield triumphed 5-4 in a shoot-out.

Brazilian Boys were comfortable winners in their tie against Dynamics, with William Rocha scoring twice and Ray Borges, Matheus Eduardo, Diego Bittencourt and Higor Souza all on the scoresheet in a 6-0 rout.

Goals from John Gilroy, Connor Fitzsimons and Doren Farmer sent Shakespeare through with a 3-0 win over FC Niva, while Darius Freeman grabbed a hat-trick as Stepney beat Eagle 6-3.

Junior Ngoma’s double, coupled with goals from James Handly and Frank McGuire, earned Bocca Albion a 4-1 victory in their Hackney and Leyton Junior Cup tie against Boundary Estate.

BKT won 4-2 against Wojak Sunday, courtesy of two goals apiece from Ibrahim Buhari and Ryan Scott, while Chelmo Athletic also progressed after edging out Birkbeck B 4-3.

Graham Bates and Jack Male scored for Gladstone Wanderers in their 2-2 draw against South London Sharks, with Chris Breen netting both goals to force a penalty shoot-out, which Wanderers won 5-4.

Joe Clady and Kane Malone registered braces as El Valiente thrashed Tottenham Phoenix 6-1 in the Hackney & Leyton League Premier Division, with Billy Hickford and Aaron Marskin also on target and Menalik Richards hitting a consolation.

Goals from Ryan Hassan, Gary Silvera, Bob Charley and Alfie White earned Mustard a 4-2 success against Wounded Knee, while FC Krystal overcame FC Bartlett 4-3.

In Division One, Carl Thomas scored twice to help Birkbeck Orient A to a 3-1 win over Forest Athletic, with Mark Creevy adding their third and Jide Olas replying.

Jordan Smith netted both Bristow City goals in their 2-2 draw against Hacquenye, while Kentish Albion pair Ted Maxwell and Andy Lewis were on target as their side defeated Top Red 2-0.

There were three hat-tricks in Division Two, with Ola Oladdemeji’s treble helping Delta to defeat Jack Barry 6-2 despite a Joe Pilgrim double and Martin Pelummy netting all three as Regent’s Park Rovers triumphed 3-1 against Tommy Flynn’s.

Kacpar Medielska also scored three as Boston Celtics beat Walthamstow Red Star 6-1, while Jay Cubed won 5-3 against Hackney Wednesday and Cory Samuel’s brace gave Hacimac a 2-1 victory over Boroughs United.

Caledonian Park saw off Alchemists 5-2 in their Division Three clash, with Javan Trottman registering a hat-trick and Shola Adefeye and Daniel Little also finding the net. Harry Hammick scored the Alchemists’ goals.

Goals from Brook McDonagh, Harry Smyth and Alfie Moss were enough to secure a 3-0 victory for Wenlock Arms in their game against FC Manor.

Waj Abdulmalik and Jie Ly contributed two goals each, with Sheriff Odukoya and Larson Obinkwo also on the mark, as Eastside Allstars defeated CP2 6-0 in Division Four.

There were also victories for Eastway Olympia, who edged out Quinine 3-2, and East London, who won 4-3 against Denne, while Football Club 22 beat Wenlock B 3-0 and Bethune and Bow Badgers fought out a 3-3 draw.

Keywords: Jay Cubed Bow Badgers Tommy Flynn Premier Division Boston Celtics Football Club Hackney & Leyton League Premier Division Phoenix London Bristow City

Latest Islington Sports News

Lion ABC teenager looking forward to professional debut

12:00 Ben Kosky
Billy Underwood in action for Lion ABC at the Haringey Box Cup

Teenager Billy Underwood is content to bide his time as he prepares to take his professional bow at York Hall next month.

Highfield knock Riviera out of cup after penalty shoot-out

07:30
Shakespeare (red/blue) defeated FC Niva 3-0 in the Albert Daniels Cup. Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Oraldo Kola’s hat-trick was not enough to prevent Riviera from crashing out of the Albert Daniels Cup on penalties against Highfield.

Swansea City v Arsenal: your best bets

07:15
Arsenal's Mesut Ozil celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game during the 3-2 win over Swansea

On paper, Saturday’s Premier League clash between the Gunners and Swansea at the Liberty Stadium has ‘away win’ written all over it.

Teenage runner leads Highgate team to success at Middlesex Championships

Yesterday, 15:40
Highgate Harriers' Terry Fawden. Pic: Dieter Perry

Teenage runner Terry Fawden led Highgate Harriers’ Under-20 men’s team to a comfortable victory in the Middlesex Championships at Hillingdon House Farm.

Islington boys beat Tower Hamlets to secure semi-final place

Yesterday, 12:51
Islington U11s are through to the semi-finals of the Kay Trophy

Stephane Mgbada scored twice as Islington Under-11s recovered from a slow start to book their Kay Trophy semi-final place with a commanding 4-0 victory against Tower Hamlets.

Anaconda Swimming Club climb to sixth place in national league

Yesterday, 11:21
Anaconda Swimming Club captains Elena Dewhurst and Tommy Donovan with the club's National Arena League award

Anaconda SC boys’ captain Tommy Donovan recorded two victories in the final round of the National Arena League to help secure a sixth-place finish.

Arsenal’s latest late escape against Preston can’t disguise their shortcomings

Mon, 07:15 Ed Skingsley
Aaron Ramsey (left) scores Arsenal's equaliser in their 2-1 win at Preston North End

Those Gooners dragged out of Bournemouth’s Vitality Stadium feet first, with dazed smile and in the early stages of delirium after the late three-goal burst that scraped a draw, must have hoped for a much improved performance at Preston.

Why Bournemouth’s Eddie Howe is a strong candidate to succeed Arsene Wenger as Arsenal manager

Thursday, January 5, 2017 Layth Yousif
AFC Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe

Eight years ago this month Bournemouth appointed a 32-year-old Eddie Howe as manager. Five months later he saved the Cherries from relegation from the Football League – after starting the season on minus 17 points.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

National champion Daniel Dubois joins the Islington Boxing Club family

Islington Boxing Club siblings (left to right) Daniel, Jadene, Caroline and Prince Dubois

Swansea City v Arsenal: your best bets

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game during the 3-2 win over Swansea

Arsenal Ladies stalwart awarded MBE for services to women’s football

Arsenal Ladies' Alex Scott (left) with manager Pedro Martinez Losa and team-mate Kelly Smith after their 2016 Women's FA Cup Final victory at Wembley Stadium.

Arsenal’s latest late escape against Preston can’t disguise their shortcomings

Aaron Ramsey (left) scores Arsenal's equaliser in their 2-1 win at Preston North End

Stephenson hits hat-trick in Islington & Camden victory against Tower Hamlets

Islington & Camden Under-14s
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Islington Gazette
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now