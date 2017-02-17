Hornsey schoolgirls draw Tottenham Ladies against Arsenal

Jessica Mendes and Juliana Guerra of Hornsey School for Girls made the draw for the fifth round of the SSE Women's FA Cup alongside Jemma Rose of Arsenal Ladies. Picture: ALEX BROADWAY/THE FA/GETTY IMAGES 2017 The FA

Giantkillers Tottenham Hotspur will face north London rivals and current Women’s FA Cup holders Arsenal in round five thanks to two schoolgirls from Hornsey School for Girls.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A 1-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday sent third-tier Spurs into the last 16 and thanks to 15-year-olds Julianna Guerra Calvo and Jessica Mendes they were handed their dream tie.

As part of sponsors SSE’s partnership with education charity Teach First, it has been a feature of this year’s campaign that each draw comes from a different school around the country.

By involving pupils in the draws and bringing female footballers to speak to young people in the classroom, the activity aims to encourage more girls to get involved with grassroots football projects and provide inspirational role models to schools in low-income communities.

Arsenal ladies Jemma Rose was the player on hand to assist with the draw, before meeting the girls and watching a football session.

Guerra Calvo said: “It was amazing having the SSE Women’s FA Cup draw here at school and it made me proud to represent my school. It was inspirational to have Jemma here to talk about her experiences and the effort it takes to reach the heights she has.”

The fact that Rose was on hand to witness her side get paired with Tottenham just added to the occasion.

She said: “To be part of the SSE Women’s FA Cup draw that drew Arsenal against Tottenham is really exciting.

“It’s a big derby and it’s going to be a big spectacle for women’s football. I think it’s going to attract a large crowd.

“We’ve not played Tottenham for a long time, but it’s going to be a big test for both us and them.

“Being here today has been great, especially seeing how much having the draw at the school has really inspired the pupils to want to achieve in women’s football and sport in general.”

And if Arsenal against Tottenham wasn’t enough, the girls also drew out two more derbies.

Liverpool will host Everton while Birmingham City entertain West Bromwich Albion, along with Spurs the lowest ranked teams left in the competition.

The fifth-round ties will be played on Sunday, March 19.

Tickets for the final are already on sale and thanks to The FA’s partnership with SSE, children can attend for free.

Adult tickets are priced at £15 and group booking and charter standard discounts apply.

Tickets can be bought via TheFA.com/Tickets or by calling 0844 826 2010.