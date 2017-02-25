Islington Admiral start Invitation Cup in style

Islington Admiral United started their Invitation Cup campaign with a 5-1 win. Picture: REGGIE HAGLAND Archant

Islington Admiral United got their Invitation Cup group campaign off to a flying start with a thumping 5-1 win over Regent Rovers.

The League Champions took the lead after just five minutes when Chris Bourne was in the right place to deflect the ball past the Rovers keeper.

Admiral created lots more chances before doubling their advantage on 35 minutes, Sam Donoghue firing home from 20 yards.

And they again proved wasteful in front of goal after the interval, with the third goal not arriving until 20 minutes to go.

Andrew White’s left wing cross found Jordy Ndjeka and he made no mistake with a precise finish.

that deflated Rovers’ resistance and Jake King capped a fine personal performance by scoring the fourth two minutes later.

Donoghue found Bourne to complete Admiral’s scoring before the visitors grabbed a late consolation with a deflected free-kick that Jason Hartles had no chance of stopping.

Islington Admiral United: Hartles, Rifat, White, Ceylan, Skinner, Bryan, King, Bourne, Serwin, Donoghue, Ndjeka, O’Brien, Buraimoh, Edwards.