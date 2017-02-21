Just champion! Islington Admiral United claim first title in five years

Islington Admiral United have won the Islington Midweek Premier Division title for the first time since 2012. Picture: REGGIE HAGLAND Archant

Islington Admiral United have clinched the Islington Midweek League Premier Division title after a 4-1 victory over Blacksmiths.

It is their first title since 2012 and needed a hard-fought effort to get them across the line.

They were kept at bay for the opening 20 minutes but as soon as Mariusz Serwin latched onto David Bryan’s pinpoint through ball for the first goal they relaxed.

The lead was doubled 15 minutes later after fine work by Altan Ceylan. His pass found Chris Bourne unmarked on the left wing, who cut inside and calmly shot past the keeper for the first his three goals.

Bourne made it three 10 minutes into the second half, latching on to Ricky Loucas’s pass to give Anthony Clark’s side an unassailable lead.

Blacksmiths rallied on 70 minutes when Billy Kinsella pulled a goal back but Bourne had the final word in the 80th minute, firing a free-kick inside the near post.

Islington Admiral United: Hartles, Duffy, Rifat, Skinner, Hutchins, Ceylan, Bryan, Taylor-Forbes, Serwin, Loucas, Bourne, White, Ndjeka, Edwards, Gardner, O’Brien.