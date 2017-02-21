Search

Advanced search

Just champion! Islington Admiral United claim first title in five years

12:43 21 February 2017

Islington Admiral United have won the Islington Midweek Premier Division title for the first time since 2012. Picture: REGGIE HAGLAND

Islington Admiral United have won the Islington Midweek Premier Division title for the first time since 2012. Picture: REGGIE HAGLAND

Archant

Islington Admiral United have clinched the Islington Midweek League Premier Division title after a 4-1 victory over Blacksmiths.

Comment

It is their first title since 2012 and needed a hard-fought effort to get them across the line.

They were kept at bay for the opening 20 minutes but as soon as Mariusz Serwin latched onto David Bryan’s pinpoint through ball for the first goal they relaxed.

The lead was doubled 15 minutes later after fine work by Altan Ceylan. His pass found Chris Bourne unmarked on the left wing, who cut inside and calmly shot past the keeper for the first his three goals.

Bourne made it three 10 minutes into the second half, latching on to Ricky Loucas’s pass to give Anthony Clark’s side an unassailable lead.

Blacksmiths rallied on 70 minutes when Billy Kinsella pulled a goal back but Bourne had the final word in the 80th minute, firing a free-kick inside the near post.

Islington Admiral United: Hartles, Duffy, Rifat, Skinner, Hutchins, Ceylan, Bryan, Taylor-Forbes, Serwin, Loucas, Bourne, White, Ndjeka, Edwards, Gardner, O’Brien.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Islington Gazette visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Islington Gazette staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Islington Gazette account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Islington Sports News

Islington Boxing Club hand out end of school term awards

15:46 Neil Metcalfe
Islington Boxing Club's Thursday infant class

Kaine Khan and Daragh Murray took home the top honours when Islington Boxing Club handed out their annual end of school term awards for the infant classes.

Sutton manager Paul Doswell confirms generous Arsenal to donate £50k to non-league minnows for much-needed classrooms

08:04 Layth Yousif
Sutton United's manager Paul Doswell (left) and Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger shake hands before the game

The manager of Sutton United has confirmed kind-hearted Arsenal are set to donate a cool £50,000 to the non-league minnows after last night’s game.

Just champion! Islington Admiral United claim first title in five years

12:43 Neil Metcalfe
Islington Admiral United have won the Islington Midweek Premier Division title for the first time since 2012. Picture: REGGIE HAGLAND

Islington Admiral United have clinched the Islington Midweek League Premier Division title after a 4-1 victory over Blacksmiths.

Arsene Wenger pays tribute to ‘astonishing’ Sutton United after Arsenal win 2-0 at Gander Green Lane – as he admits minnows’ intensity surprises him

02:45 Layth Yousif
Sutton United's manager Paul Doswell (left) and Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger shake hands before the game

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger paid tribute to battling non-league opponents Sutton United after his side’s hard-fought 2-0 FA Cup fifth round victory at Gander Green Lane on Monday night.

Arsenal advance past spirited Sutton

Yesterday, 22:02 Layth Yousif at the Borough Sports Ground
Arsenal's Theo Walcott celebrates scoring his side's second goal against Sutton United (pic Andrew Matthews/PA)

Sutton United 0 Arsenal 2

Hornsey schoolgirls draw Tottenham Ladies against Arsenal

Yesterday, 17:15 Neil Metcalfe
Jessica Mendes and Juliana Guerra of Hornsey School for Girls made the draw for the fifth round of the SSE Women's FA Cup alongside Jemma Rose of Arsenal Ladies. Picture: ALEX BROADWAY/THE FA/GETTY IMAGES

Giantkillers Tottenham Hotspur will face north London rivals and current Women’s FA Cup holders Arsenal in round five thanks to two schoolgirls from Hornsey School for Girls.

Arsenal to host Tottenham in last 16 of the FA Cup

Yesterday, 12:23 Neil Metcalfe
Tottenham Ladies will go to Arsenal in the fifth round of the SSE Women's FA Cup. Picture: WUSPHOTOGRAPHY.COM

Tottenham Ladies’ reward for shocking Brighton in the FA Cup is a trip to north London rivals – and current holders – Arsenal.

Sutton looking forward to giving Arsenal a traditional non-league welcome in tonight’s eagerly-awaited FA Cup clash live on the BBC

Yesterday, 09:52 Layth Yousif
An aerial view of Gander Green Lane, home of Sutton United Football Club in South London.

Sutton United are set to be the perfect non-league hosts to Arsenal’s multimillionaires in the FA Cup tonight – but any boisterous fans attending the game should be aware of the club’s reserve keeper and internet sensation.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read sport

Sutton manager Paul Doswell confirms generous Arsenal to donate £50k to non-league minnows for much-needed classrooms

Sutton United's manager Paul Doswell (left) and Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger shake hands before the game

Arsene Wenger pays tribute to ‘astonishing’ Sutton United after Arsenal win 2-0 at Gander Green Lane – as he admits minnows’ intensity surprises him

Sutton United's manager Paul Doswell (left) and Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger shake hands before the game

Sutton looking forward to giving Arsenal a traditional non-league welcome in tonight’s eagerly-awaited FA Cup clash live on the BBC

An aerial view of Gander Green Lane, home of Sutton United Football Club in South London.

Arsenal to host Tottenham in last 16 of the FA Cup

Tottenham Ladies will go to Arsenal in the fifth round of the SSE Women's FA Cup. Picture: WUSPHOTOGRAPHY.COM

Arsenal advance past spirited Sutton

Arsenal's Theo Walcott celebrates scoring his side's second goal against Sutton United (pic Andrew Matthews/PA)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Islington Gazette
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now