Mile End fight back to draw eight-goal thriller against FC Krystal

15:00 21 December 2016

Action from the 4-4 draw between FC Krystal (blue/white) and Mile End in the Hackney & Leyton Sunday League Premier Division. Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Action from the 4-4 draw between FC Krystal (blue/white) and Mile End in the Hackney & Leyton Sunday League Premier Division. Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Mile End’s dramatic late comeback clinched a share of the spoils as they recovered a three-goal deficit to draw 4-4 with FC Krystal in the Hackney & Leyton League Premier Division.

A flurry of goals from Attila Varga, Bogdan Hevchuk, Igor Meleshico and Maxim Voloshin put Krystal 4-1 up and apparently on course for victory with 15 minutes remaining.

But Mile End refused to lie down and fought back to snatch a point, with Ricky Edwards scoring twice and Charlie Heatley and Rass Rashid their other scorers.

Constantin Troicu netted a double for FC Niva, with Oleg Yurkevich also on the mark as they beat London United 3-0.

There was a flood of goals in Division One, with Higor Souza scoring a hat-trick for Brazilian Boys in their 8-0 rout of FC Stepney. Matheus Eduardo hit two, with William Rocha, Diego Bitencourt, Hugo Leonardo all adding their names to the scoresheet.

Billy Key notched a treble for Bristow City, while Derick Minney, Leo Danson, John Sunter and Jordan Smith were also on target as they swept aside Athletico Forest 7-0.

Jonny Tenici, Tommy Mayers and John Onyekwelu all registered doubles as Eagle won 7-2 against Birkbeck Orient, with Louis Higgins grabbing their seventh.

Two goals from Huseyin Yilmaz helped Hacquenye to a 4-4 draw against Dynamics, while Krasi Kamboshev also scored twice as The Challengers beat Kentish Albion 3-1.

Ricky Price netted both goals as Boston Celtics overcame Jay Cubed 2-0 in Division Two, with Boroughs United also victorious as they beat Barry St Germain 3-0.

Zuhayr Amjad scored twice, with Tasneemulhaq Adia also on target as Walthamstow Red Star won 3-1 against Regent’s Park Rovers. Keith Murray hit the Rovers consolation.

Harry Smyth’s double, along with goals from Matthew Downing and Alfie Moss, secured a 4-2 victory for Wenlock Arms over Chelmo in Division Three, while South London Sharks fought out a 0-0 draw with Alchemists.

FC Manor edged out Waltham Forest United 5-4, while goals by Adam Laney and Graham Bates gave Gladstone Wanderers a 2-0 lead against Bocca Albion before Joe Lodge’s penalty and a wonder strike from Seb Burton ensured a draw.

Marco Ceccarelli’s hat-trick helped Boundary to a 4-1 win over Quinine in Division Four, with Jeremiah Roturier also on the scoresheet and Neil Harte replying.

Sanchez Daniel also recorded a treble for Bow Badgers, who beat CP2 4-0, while Bethune held off Denne FC to win 6-4.

Jay Knight and Nathan Millington netted two apiece, with Danyal Vela and Nyron Dyer also scoring to ensure that Delta Athletic edged past Eastside Allstars 6-5 in the Dickie Davies Cup.

Darryl Morson hit a hat-trick for Tommy Flynn’s as they hammered Caledonian Park 7-2 in the Jack Morgan Cup, with Dwane Worrell scoring twice and Toheeb Oloyede and Dwayne Marson one apiece.

Hacimac also advanced after winning their tie against Birkbeck Orient B 5-0 courtesy of a Corey Samuels brace, with Alex Brisbane, Aharon Tomlin and Nuktoll Saccoh also on the scoresheet.

Nathan Erskine recorded a treble for FC BKT, with Nick Jones and Malachi Brown also finding the net as they defeated Football Club 22 5-4 in the Hackney & Leyton Junior Cup.

