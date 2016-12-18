New teams invited to join Camden & Islington Girls League in 2017

Teams from the Camden & Islington Girls League: Cally Stars, Camden Girls, FC Brazilianas, Fusion, Highbury Wolves and Islington Borough Girls with (back left) Wynn Connell, the head of Acerbis UK, and (middle) Ben Cooper and (back right) Paul McGrath from London Trophy Company. Archant

Camden & Islington Girls’ League organisers are inviting new teams to join up in January following their successful first term at Market Road.

There are currently six teams playing five-a-side fixtures each Friday in the league, which was launched in October after a series of free come and play sessions.

League secretary Karen Greene said: “Our vision earlier this year was to start a girls’ league and we have achieved that, just through running the free sessions [at Market Road] from April to July, then putting the girls into teams.

“Now they are playing football matches and thoroughly enjoying it. I’m delighted that it’s all going so well.

“I would like to thank Acerbis UK, who supplied the kits for the girls, and London Trophy Company, who provided the printing for the kits, for all their support.”

The league resumes in the new year and anyone who would like to enter a team in either the Years 1-3 or Years 4-6 age groups should contact Jo Sargent on 07967 801 322 for more information.