Search

Advanced search

Primrose Hill fight back to win second Camden & Islington League cup

13:15 25 January 2017

Primrose Hill U9s and their coach Emile Libock (back row, left) with the Camden & Islington League Development Cup, presented by Holborn & St Pancras MP Keir Starmer (back row, right). Pic: Dieter Perry

Primrose Hill U9s and their coach Emile Libock (back row, left) with the Camden & Islington League Development Cup, presented by Holborn & St Pancras MP Keir Starmer (back row, right). Pic: Dieter Perry

Archant

Primrose Hill Under-nines gained revenge for an early defeat to TFA as they fought back to claim their second successive Camden & Islington League Development Cup at Market Road.

Comment

The Hill youngsters, who had triumphed in November’s tournament, initially suffered a setback in their title defence as they lost their opening group game 2-0.

But Primrose Hill’s prospects improved with a 1-1 draw in the next game – and they then won four in a row, including victories against Isledon Wolves and Westway, to reach the final, where they faced a rematch against TFA.

This time there was no stopping Hill as goals from Misha Israelyan and Kiba Maehvani put them 2-0 up and, although TFA reduced the deficit, a third from captain Mark Shields sealed a 3-1 victory.

“It was a slow start – maybe we were a bit sleepy!” said Primrose Hill coach Emile Libock. “We literally had to win every game after the first two and that’s exactly what we did.

“When we had to win, the boys got really into it and worked hard. They were all outstanding – it was very much a team performance and I think we’ve proved we were the best team.”

The club run teams from Under-nine up to Under-15 in the Camden & Islington League, as well as fielding an Under-eight side in the Camden & Regent’s Park League.

Girls aged four to 15 are also welcome at training sessions, which take place on Sundays at Primrose Hill Park from 9.30am to 12pm.

Head coach Tony Curtis added: “Emile does a fantastic job with the kids and winning the cup twice in a row shows that we’re really getting things in place now. We want to move the boys and girls on further so they can realise their potential, and we’d like to get some more good coaches in to help us do that.”

Interested coaches should call 07986 985 977 to receive further information.

Rees Jones and man of the match Eli Graham both registered braces as FC Unity Under-14s ran out 4-0 winners against CM Futsal.

Emmanuel Makaya and Serak Seyoum both caught the eye in midfield for Unity, who stay in touch at the top of the Camden & Islington League A division.

Keywords: Camden & Islington League

Latest Islington Sports News

Primrose Hill fight back to win second Camden & Islington League cup

51 minutes ago
Primrose Hill U9s and their coach Emile Libock (back row, left) with the Camden & Islington League Development Cup, presented by Holborn & St Pancras MP Keir Starmer (back row, right). Pic: Dieter Perry

Primrose Hill Under-nines gained revenge for an early defeat to TFA as they fought back to claim their second successive Camden & Islington League Development Cup at Market Road.

Arsenal fans must remember Ramsey’s importance to team

Mon, 13:02 Joe Tyler
Aaron Ramsey (left) shields the ball from Burnley's Jeff Hendrick during Arsenal's 2-1 win at the Emirates

Not for the first time this season, Arsenal did it the hard way.

Islington boxer faces make or break fight at Olympia

Thursday, January 19, 2017
John Ryder is boxing again at Olympia in February. Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

John Ryder admits his career will be at a dead end unless he launches his switch to super-middleweight with a victory next month.

Heatley hat-trick knocks Hacimac out of Jack Walpole Cup

Thursday, January 19, 2017
Charlie Heatley (right) scored a hat-trick in Mile End's 6-0 win over Hacimac in the Jack Walpole Cup. Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Charlie Heatley notched a hat-trick as Mile End cruised into the fourth round of the Jack Walpole Cup by walloping Hacimac 6-0.

Arsenal v Burnley: your best bets

Thursday, January 19, 2017
Arsenal's Laurent Koscielny scores their late winner at Burnley in October

It’s often the case that punters see one side holding home advantage against longer-priced opponents and automatically place bets on what they perceive to be an easy home victory, without taking into account the visitors’ form or other factors, such as their readiness to scrap for a point.

Islington Boxing Club juniors join sparring session at new-look Lion ABC gym

Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Islington BC's youngsters with their coaches at the Lion ABC sparring session

A group of Islington BC youngsters were given first use of the new facilities in the revamped gym at neighbouring Lion ABC, Hoxton.

Fulham sign up Pro Touch Soccer Academy boy

Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Pro Touch Soccer Academy pair Haru Maitani (left) and Jesse Aldridge (right) have signed for Fulham and QPR respectively

Pro Touch Soccer Academy youngster Haru Maitani has signed schoolboy professional forms with Fulham’s Under-10 side.

Islington team relish new rivalry against Torriano Tigers

Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Joshua Dawes of Access2Sports U12s

Islington side Access2Sports Under-12s are eager to develop a local rivalry with Torriano Tigers following their convincing 48-2 victory against the Community Basketball League debutants.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Arsenal fans must remember Ramsey’s importance to team

Aaron Ramsey (left) shields the ball from Burnley's Jeff Hendrick during Arsenal's 2-1 win at the Emirates

National champion Daniel Dubois joins the Islington Boxing Club family

Islington Boxing Club siblings (left to right) Daniel, Jadene, Caroline and Prince Dubois

Islington Boxing Club juniors join sparring session at new-look Lion ABC gym

Islington BC's youngsters with their coaches at the Lion ABC sparring session

Times ABC fighter turns the tables on England rival to grab gold medal

Zak Chelli

Islington Cycling Club aim to keep growing with new junior section

Islington CC cyclists in action
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Islington Gazette
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now