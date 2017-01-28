Search

Advanced search

Riviera defeat South London Sharks in Jack Walpole Cup

16:34 01 February 2017

Action from the Hackney & Leyton League as FC Stepney (white) beat Eagle 4-1. Pic: Dave Simpson/TGS Photo

Action from the Hackney & Leyton League as FC Stepney (white) beat Eagle 4-1. Pic: Dave Simpson/TGS Photo

Archant

Igli Gjata scored twice as Riviera beat South London Sharks 3-2 to book their place in the next round of the Jack Walpole Cup.

Oraldo Kola was also on target for Riviera, with Todd Goodyear and Calum Jones replying. Forest Athletic are also through after goals from George Anthony and Ben Worfor earned them a 2-1 win against Wenlock Arms.

Bogdan Hevenuk and Yevhen Zhabskyy scored the goals as FC Krystal defeated The Challengers 2-0 in their second round tie.

In the Sunday Junior Cup, FC BKT were eliminated in a penalty shoot-out following their 2-2 draw with Woolwich 90.

Aaron Marston’s double, along with goals from Gieiu Barnard, helped El Valiente to a 4-4 draw against Mustard in the Premier Division. Andrew White, Joe Kelly, Tony Bradley and Hassan Hussain were on the mark for Mustard.

Charley Heatley struck a brace as Mile End overcame FC Niva 4-2, with Ricky Edwards and Shane Joseph also on the scoresheet and Constantin Troicu grabbing both Niva goals.

Ramilo Lopez and Christian Londono netted the goals as London United Sports defeated FC Bartlett 2-1, while London Meteors and Tottenham Phoenix fought out a 3-3 draw.

John Barber scored all four goals for Top Red in their 4-1 victory against Bristow City in Division One, with Jordan Smith notching a consolation for City.

Yusuf Olinjide’s hat-trick and a Darius Freeman goal earned FC Stepney a 4-1 win over Eagle, while Sammy Anjorin scored twice in Highfield’s 3-1 success against Birkbeck Orient.

Jack Colin, Chris Vassiliou, Ted Maxwell and Tom McGuire were on the mark for Kentish Albion as they edged out Dynamics 4-3. Ferhat Bilgili, Murat Gur and Alejandro Marcelino replied for Dynamics.

In Division Two, David Smith netted a treble as Boroughs United recorded a 3-1 victory over Delta Athletic, while Asha Dallas scored both the Jay Cubed goals in their 2-1 win against Tommy Flynn’s.

Martin Pelummy’s hat-trick proved fruitless for Regent’s Park Rovers as they went down 4-3 to Jack Barry’s, with Sam Fuentes scoring twice.

There were also doubles for Hacimac’s Alex Brisbane and Qasim Said of Walthamstow Red Star as their sides fought out a 3-3 draw.

Ryan McCarthy and Daniel Little scored two goals apiece, with Jason Gardner and Jamie Nicols also on the scoresheet as Caledonian Park routed ELE 6-0 in Division Three.

Michael Collins netted both Wojak goals in their 2-1 win against Alchemist, while Bocca Albion defeated Chelmo 2-0 and a brace from Ryan Leavens helped Waltham Forest to overcome Gladstone Wanderers 2-1.

Tom Harney rattled in six goals for FC22 as they thrashed Bethune 9-3 in Division Four, while Marco Ceccarelli grabbed a hat-trick in Boundary Estate’s 6-0 walloping of CP2.

Wembi Chenga also scored three times for Eastside, who beat Quinine 6-2, while Denne defeated Birkbeck Orient B 3-2, Bow Badgers won 3-1 against Eastway and East London and Wenlock Arms B drew 2-2.

Keywords: Mile End Bow Badgers Tommy Flynn Premier Division Phoenix London Bristow City

Latest Islington Sports News

Highgate Harriers achieve best ever result at Southern Cross-country Championships

16:50
Highgate Harriers' Andy Maud

Andy Maud withstood the pressure to lead Highgate Harriers to their second successive victory in the men’s Southern Championships at Parliament Hill Fields.

Riviera defeat South London Sharks in Jack Walpole Cup

16:34
Action from the Hackney & Leyton League as FC Stepney (white) beat Eagle 4-1. Pic: Dave Simpson/TGS Photo

Igli Gjata scored twice as Riviera beat South London Sharks 3-2 to book their place in the next round of the Jack Walpole Cup.

Islington side edge London Pulse in hard-fought league clash

13:46
Access2Sports U12s

Brothers Joshua and Jordan Dawes gave Access2Sports Under-12s the edge as they held off London Pulse to secure a 34-28 victory in the Community Basketball League.

Arsenal failings resurface in washout against Watford

10:56 Alex Bellotti
Alexis Sanchez tussles with Watford's Sebastian Prodl during Arsenal's 2-1 defeat on Tuesday

On the way home from a wet Tuesday night in Islington, travelling Gooners were delayed because of a drainage problem off Holloway Road.

Arsenal title chances damaged by home defeat to Watford

Yesterday, 21:51 Joe Nelson
The anguish shows on the faces of Arsenal players (l-r) Petr Cech, Laurent Koscielny and Nacho Monreal after they concede the opening goal against Watford

Arsenal crashed to a lacklustre 2-1 defeat at the hands of Watford to dent their Premier League title hopes.

The Rewind opinion column – what we learned from Southampton v Arsenal

Mon, 18:59 Layth Yousif
Arsenal's Danny Welbeck appaluds supporters as he is substituted during the Emirates FA Cup, fourth round match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.

Read our Rewind opinion column as our man at the match Layth Yousif shares his observations on Arsenal’s rout of Southampton

‘Trio-Walcott’ nets treble and Danny Welbeck a pair as Steve Bould’s impressive Arsenal rout Southampton 5-0 in FA Cup

Saturday, January 28, 2017 Layth Yousif at St Mary’s, Southampton
Arsenal's Danny Welbeck celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with teammate Arsenal's Lucas Perez during the Emirates FA Cup, fourth round match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.

Steve Bould’s impressive Arsenal side cruised past a subdued Southampton team 5-0 in the fourth round of the FA Cup at St Mary’s Stadium this afternoon – as Theo Walcott netted a hattrick, with Danny Welbeck netting a brace.

Islington Boxing Club’s travelling Aussie fires out first-round stoppage on her debut

Thursday, January 26, 2017 Ben Kosky
Islington BC's Sunni Torgman

It’s fair to say North Woolwich might not have been top of Sunni Torgman’s must-see list when she decided to go travelling around Europe.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Arsenal title chances damaged by home defeat to Watford

The anguish shows on the faces of Arsenal players (l-r) Petr Cech, Laurent Koscielny and Nacho Monreal after they concede the opening goal against Watford

Arsenal failings resurface in washout against Watford

Alexis Sanchez tussles with Watford's Sebastian Prodl during Arsenal's 2-1 defeat on Tuesday

The Rewind opinion column – what we learned from Southampton v Arsenal

Arsenal's Danny Welbeck appaluds supporters as he is substituted during the Emirates FA Cup, fourth round match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.

Arsenal v Burnley: your best bets

Arsenal's Laurent Koscielny scores their late winner at Burnley in October

Islington side edge London Pulse in hard-fought league clash

Access2Sports U12s
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Islington Gazette
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now