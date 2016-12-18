Search

Sapo Verde storm to Camden & Islington League Development Cup success

11:59 08 December 2016

The Sapo Verde goalscorers in their 3-0 win over Camden Town Youth, left to right: Nathan Jobbins, Jamal Mohammed and Rory Walter. Pic: Dieter Perry

The Sapo Verde goalscorers in their 3-0 win over Camden Town Youth, left to right: Nathan Jobbins, Jamal Mohammed and Rory Walter. Pic: Dieter Perry

Dieter Perry

Sapo Verde Under-11s conceded just a single goal in eight games as they clinched the Camden & Islington League Development Cup at Market Road.

The team won all of their group matches and then progressed on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the quarter-final against TFA, before thumping Regent’s Park 4-0 to reach the final.

And Sapo Verde also proved to be too strong for Camden Town Youth, with Nathan Jobbins, Jamal Mohammed and Rory Walter scoring the goals as they triumphed 3-0 to secure the trophy.

It was the club’s first silverware of the season, with their Under-eight side unlucky to miss out on their own Development Cup a week earlier, when they lost the final to Fusion on penalties.

Sapo Verde chairman Sean McCarthy said: “Now and then you get a bunch of kids that are really good and this lot have got everything – pace, power and aggression.

“They won the League Cup and Development Cup as Under-10s last year. We’re moving in the right direction and when we’ve got all the players available, we’re quite formidable.”

Sapo Verde, who were formed four years ago, also field an Under-nine team and a combined Under-16 and Under-17 team, who are currently top of the table.

The club hold training sessions on Saturdays at Hampstead Heath (behind the lido) between 12pm and 2pm. For more information, call 0794 720 7946.

