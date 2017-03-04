Tottenham and Chelsea winners at the London Football Awards

Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea shared the top honours at the 2017 London Football Awards – with Arsenal Ladies also picking up one.

The ceremony, held at Battersea Evolution and hosted by Gary Lineker, saw Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante and Antonio Conte pick up the Premier League Player of the Year and London Manager of the Year respectively while Dele Alli and Higo lloris were the Spurs winners, lifting the London Young Player of the Year and London Goalkeeper of the Year awards.

Jordan Nobbs brought home the London Women’s Player of the Year for Arsenal Ladies.

QPR’s Alex Smithies was nominated twice but came in behind Lloris for the goalkeeper trophy while he was beaten to the EFL Player of the Year title by Fulham’s Tom Cairney.

Leyton Orient’s DCD Football were nominated for the London Community Project of the Year, which was won by Fulham’s Feltham Young Offenders Institute.

In its third year, the London Football Awards raised more than £200,000 for former Arsenal goalkeeper and TV presenter, Bob Wilson OBE and his wife, Megs’ charity, Willow - the only national charity working with seriously ill young adults aged 16 to 40 to fulfil uplifting and unforgettable Special Days.

Willow life president Wilson, said: “It has been another dramatic and exciting season for the London clubs, across the leagues and women’s game.

“The London Football Awards is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the skills of our nominees, which we have seen on the pitches of the capital over the last few months, as well as all the outstanding community work achieved by the clubs.”