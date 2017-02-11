Search

Advanced search

We were poor admits Tottenham boss Pochettino

20:49 11 February 2017

Liverpool's Sadio Mane scores his side's second goal of the game against Tottenham during the Premier League match at Anfield (pic Peter Byrne/PA)

Liverpool's Sadio Mane scores his side's second goal of the game against Tottenham during the Premier League match at Anfield (pic Peter Byrne/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

Liverpool 2 Tottenham Hotspur 0

Comment
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino gestures on the touchline during the Premier League match with Liverpool at Anfield (pic Peter Byrne/PA)Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino gestures on the touchline during the Premier League match with Liverpool at Anfield (pic Peter Byrne/PA)

Mauricio Pochettino admits Tottenham’s poor performance at Anfield shows they have a way to go before they can consider themselves genuine Premier League title contenders.

Spurs conceded two goals in the first 18 minutes away against Liverpool – with Sadio Mane scoring both of them – and although they stopped the rot and managed not to concede again, they fell to a 2-0 defeat.

The Lilywhites remain second in the table but leaders Chelsea can move 12 points clear if they beat Burnley tomorrow, and Pochettino said: “I think we were poor. It’s difficult to fight for the Premier League if you show that performance, that lack of aggression and desire to play for the win.

“We had some chances, one for [Heung-Min] Son – a one v one with the keeper – and a few others. To be honest we didn’t deserve too much.

“If you start the game how we started it’s too difficult. In front of us was a very good team. They were more aggressive after a tough few weeks. Liverpool have a very good team and good players.

“I think they were better, more aggressive than us. We never coped with the tempo of the game.

“Full credit to Liverpool. They were better than us. If you don’t reach the same level of aggression from the beginning then something happens. After 20 minutes you find yourself 2-0 down and it’s too late to react.”

Mane held off Ben Davies to fire home from Georginio Wijnaldum’s through ball for the first Liverpool goal, then pounced at close range after Hugo Lloris had denied Adam Lallana and Roberto Firmino.

Simon Mignolet denied Heung-Min Son soon after, but Spurs grew increasingly frustrated and finished with five yellow cards.

They now have a 15-day break before their next Premier League fixture against Stoke at White Hart Lane and Pochettino added: “We are second in the table, one point above Liverpool. My feeling now is not so good. But we need to recover after that defeat and try to fight.

“Liverpool have two weeks to prepare in the Premier League. We need to be focused now on Thursday in the Europa League [against Gent] and then the FA Cup [against Fulham] and then the Europa League and then Stoke at home.

“We cannot waste time thinking about this too much. We need to be clever now and assess why [it happened] and try to improve our game from the beginning and not react after 20 minutes.

“It will be difficult for anyone to catch Chelsea. Nine points is a massive gap and, if they win, 12 will be more difficult.”

Spurs: Lloris, Walker, Alderweireld, Dier, Davies, Dembele (Sissoko 77), Wanyama, Eriksen (Winks 68), Alli, Son (Janssen 82), Kane. Unused subs: Vorm, Nkoudou, Trippier, Wimmer.

Attendance: 53,159.

Keywords: Hugo Lloris Ben Davies Hart Lane Mauricio Pochettino Europa League Premier League Burnley Liverpool

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Islington Gazette visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Islington Gazette staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Islington Gazette account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Islington Sports News

We were poor admits Tottenham boss Pochettino

Yesterday, 20:49
Liverpool's Sadio Mane scores his side's second goal of the game against Tottenham during the Premier League match at Anfield (pic Peter Byrne/PA)

Liverpool 2 Tottenham Hotspur 0

‘I’m not ready for a rest’ – Arsene Wenger denies he is ready to leave Arsenal

Yesterday, 15:40 Layth Yousif
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger watches the action from the stands during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger today denied he is set to leave the club at the end of this season following comments from Ian Wright he is ‘coming to the end’ of his time in North London.

‘Glovely’ Alexis Sanchez brace sees Arsenal beat Hull City 2-0 on bitterly cold afternoon

Yesterday, 14:28 Layth Yousif at the Emirates
Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez (centre) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game

Arsenal beat Hull City 2-0 at the Emirates with a brace from Alexis Sanchez in today’s early kick off in the Premier League.

Ian Wright: Arsene Wenger’s coming to the end of his time at Arsenal as ‘players let him down’

Yesterday, 08:43 Layth Yousif
Ian Wright believes Arsene Wenger may leave Arsenal at the end of this season.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright believes Arsene Wenger is coming to the end of his reign at the club.

Arsene Wenger calls on Arsenal fans to be united - but risks wrath of long-suffering Gunners crowd by highlighting Spurs supporters

Fri, 21:24 Layth Yousif
Arsene Wenger made an unfortunate choice of supporters to illustrate a point.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has called upon fans to show their support at the Emirates tomorrow against Hull City – but risked the wrath of many by suggesting they should follow deadly North London rivals Spurs supporters in ‘getting behind the team’.

Hull will be tough warns Arsenal boss Wenger

Fri, 16:38
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger looks on from the stands at Stamford Bridge during his side's loss to Chelsea (pic Steven Paston/PA)

Every game is difficult says Gunners manager

Former Times boxer aims to emulate world champion James DeGale

Thu, 09:00 Ben Kosky
Zak Chelli is set for his professional debut on February 24

Zak Chelli has sparred with two world champions ahead of his professional debut – and the teenager will settle for no less than following in their footsteps.

Essex Road Giants coaches plan fundraising tour of Premier League clubs

Thu, 07:30 Ben Kosky
Essex Road Giants FC with coaches Lewis Yeboah (back row, right) and Ryan Hassan

Two coaches from Essex Road Giants will be going the extra mile in April when they visit all 20 Premier League grounds within one week.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read sport

Former Times boxer aims to emulate world champion James DeGale

Zak Chelli is set for his professional debut on February 24

‘I’m not ready for a rest’ – Arsene Wenger denies he is ready to leave Arsenal

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger watches the action from the stands during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Ian Wright: Arsene Wenger’s coming to the end of his time at Arsenal as ‘players let him down’

Ian Wright believes Arsene Wenger may leave Arsenal at the end of this season.

Arsene Wenger calls on Arsenal fans to be united - but risks wrath of long-suffering Gunners crowd by highlighting Spurs supporters

Arsene Wenger made an unfortunate choice of supporters to illustrate a point.

Anaconda Swimming Club girls shine at Middlesex Championships

Anaconda SC's gold medal winner Sadie Goldin with the club's head coach Wayne Lock
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Islington Gazette
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now