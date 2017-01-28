Search

Islington side edge London Pulse in hard-fought league clash

13:46 01 February 2017

Access2Sports U12s

Access2Sports U12s

Archant

Brothers Joshua and Jordan Dawes gave Access2Sports Under-12s the edge as they held off London Pulse to secure a 34-28 victory in the Community Basketball League.

The Dawes boys dominated the first quarter as their side racked up a 9-0 lead before the Pulse hit back, shrinking the deficit to just two points at the half.

But the brothers regained control in the closing stages, keeping danger men Tejonah Sharin and Oliver Ostrik quiet while the Islington team moved further ahead again.

Shay Oyewole came into her own, adding a crucial four points in the final quarter, while Cory Mulligan and Dominic Marcellin contributed two apiece and ensured that A2S closed out the game.

Berkay Sahin, who was named as MVP for his all-round performance in the A2S win, said: “Paying attention to my passing, shooting and driving really worked well for me.

“I’m glad I was able to contribute to our win – this team is my family. Everyone encourages each other so we can get better game by game.”

The Community Basketball League is the biggest grassroots league in London, offering more than 1,000 active players aged 12 to 25 a positive, enjoyable and competitive environment in which to play the game they love.

For more information, visit www.cblhoops.co.uk or contact fmacaly@reachandteach.co.uk.

Keywords: Community Basketball League London

Islington side edge London Pulse in hard-fought league clash

13:46
