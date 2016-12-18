Islington team make winning start to new season against Kensington & Chelsea Knights

Manie Joses of Islington side Access2Sports Archant

Access2Sports star Manie Joses made a blistering start to the new Community Basketball League season, racking up half of his team’s points in their 24-6 victory over Kensington & Chelsea Knights.

Joses, who scored 12 points, was in irresistible form throughout the game as the Islington side took an early lead and never surrendered it, going in at half-time with a 12-4 advantage.

They extended that in the second half to run out comfortable winners in their opening fixture, with Joses named as his side’s MVP.

He said: “It’s great to be back and I’m really happy we won our first game of the season. I feel it is time to show everyone that we’re the team to beat!

“My team and I have worked really hard and we are proud to represent our borough in the CBL. We look forward to playing against both new and familiar competition this year.”

The Community Basketball League is the biggest grassroots league in London, offering more than 1,000 active players aged 12 to 25 a positive, enjoyable and competitive environment in which to play the game they love.

For more information, visit www.cblhoops.co.uk, or contact fmacaly@reachandteach.co.uk.