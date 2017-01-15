Islington team relish new rivalry against Torriano Tigers

Joshua Dawes of Access2Sports U12s Archant

Islington side Access2Sports Under-12s are eager to develop a local rivalry with Torriano Tigers following their convincing 48-2 victory against the Community Basketball League debutants.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Joshua and Jaiden Dawes, along with Manie Joses, dominated inside and gobbled up rebounds throughout the game, with impressive performances from Berkay Sahiw, Mouady Kermawi, and Julius Bayrante helping to complete a resounding win.

Their MVP Joshua Dawes said: “I love playing with my team because we all know each other well and understand how each other plays.

“We really enjoyed playing with the Torriano Tigers – they’re really quick and have a lot of energy. We hope to play them again soon!”

Despite the scoreline, Torriano Tigers acquitted themselves well as Marwa El-Berkati nailed their two points and William Tang, Luca Gentry and Sol Parkes also caught the eye.

Tigers player Miya Fioyona said: “It was our first game in the league and we had so much fun!

“We don’t care about the score – we care more about playing together and enjoying ourselves as a team!”

The Community Basketball League is the biggest grassroots league in London, offering more than 1,000 active players aged 12-25 a positive, enjoyable and competitive environment in which to play the game they love.

For more information, visit www.cblhoops.co.uk, or contact fmacaly@reachandteach.co.uk.