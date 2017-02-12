Search

Advanced search

Silver lining for Luan Veras at English Junior Championships

16:00 16 February 2017

Luan Veras faces the camera (pic: Raphael Veras).

Luan Veras faces the camera (pic: Raphael Veras).

Archant

Sensei Raphael Veras praises work rate of his son after impressing at latest Judo event

Comment

Luan Veras overcame some injury problems to impress at the English Junior Championships earlier this month and see all his hard work pay off.

The local karate and judo talent struggled with a chest infection in his last competition of 2016 and was looking to bounce back.

Veras, from Raines Foundation School, competed in the GB Performance Foundation National Ippon League last month in the pre-cadet boys -46kg category.

The youngster, who had a knee injury and a shoulder problem, managed to finish third before earning a medal at the English Judo Championship.

Veras managed to beat a rival he had lost to at the National Ippon League, which ensured he picked up a silver medal.

Sensei Raphael Veras said: “It was very hard to see my son not performing the way that I know he is capable of. I knew the English Judo Championship would be a very important competition in order to get a place in the British Schools Championships squad.

“I told him ‘when a samurai goes to the war he needs to be prepared. He needs to have his shield to protect and sword to attack.’

“Now I’m not a judo master, but I thought I can use my karate experience to help my child. He had to do a lot of research, visualisation and repetition.

“God knows how much he trained that week, but the conclusion was if you want to be just a very good student? Go to judo twice a week.

“But if you want to be a top judo player then be prepared to put in the extra hours and everything you desire will come.”

Luan Veras is the eldest of the Veras Brothers, who are elite junior karate, judo, BJJ athletes as well as very skilled junior boxers. Interested sponsors are welcome to contact verasbros@gmail.com.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Islington Gazette visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Islington Gazette staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Islington Gazette account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Islington Sports News

Silver lining for Luan

52 minutes ago George Sessions
Luan Veras faces the camera (pic: Raphael Veras).

Sensei Raphael Veras praises work rate of his son after impressing at latest Judo event

Visibly shellshocked Arsene Wenger calls Arsenal’s 5-1 Champions League rout by Bayern Munich a ‘nightmare’ – accusing his team of being mentally jaded

Yesterday, 22:36 Layth Yousif at the Allianz Arena in Munich
Arsene Wenger called his team's 5-1 defeat by Bayern Munich a nightmare tonight

A visibly shocked Arsene Wenger has called Arsenal’s 5-1 defeat against Bayern Munich tonight a ‘nightmare’ – as his team was unceremoniously dumped out of the Champions League by a powerful display from Carlo Ancelotti’s team at the Allianz Arena tonight.

Bayern Munich’s winning powerplay exposes familiar frailties as they blast Arsenal out of the Champions League 5-1 on a grim night at the Allianz Arena

Yesterday, 21:41 Layth Yousif in Munich
Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez scores his side's first goal of the game

Bayern Munich provided a masterclass in powerful, winning football as four second half goals blasted Arsenal away after Alexis Sanchez equalised to make it 1-1 at half time.

Arsenal need courage as they prepare to take on Bayern Munich in crucial first leg Champions League tie at the Allianz Arena

Yesterday, 13:56 Layth Yousif in Munich
Arsene Wenger's Arsenal need courage when they take on Bayern Munich tonight

The general consensus from the 300 loyal Arsenal fans on this morning’s early flight from Luton Airport was that their beloved heroes required bravery to take on the aristocrats of Bayern Munich in the Champions League tonight.

Islington Primary School finish Lester Finch Trophy campaign in style

Yesterday, 12:48 Neil Metcalfe
The Islington Primary Schools squad that defeated Barking 6-2

Despite the cold and snow, Islington Primary School’s District football team finished the Lester Finch Trophy campaign off in real style with a 6-2 victory over Barking and Dagenham.

Successful open show for Islington Boxing Club

Tue, 15:45 Neil Metcalfe
Islington Boxing Club's Sherif Musah was victorious at the club's open show. Picture: DIETER PERRY

Islington Boxing Club held a successful open show at Boston Dome in Tufnel Park with all 16 bouts feturing a home boxer.

The Rewind opinion column: What we learned from Arsenal v Hull City – just say no to shouting ‘who’ at away substitutes

Mon, 20:38 Layth Yousif
Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez (centre) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game

Layth Yousif reviews Arsenal’s weekend action in our weekly Rewind column.

Senior Arsenal official publicly admits empty seats at the Emirates is ‘disappointing’ – as thousands of fans fail to attend victory over Hull City

Sunday, February 12, 2017 Layth Yousif
Missing Arsenal fans meant thousands of seats empty at the Emirates

Empty seats at the Emirates during Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Hull City yesterday has highlighted supporter frustration – as a senior club official admitted the number of no-shows is ‘disappointing’.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read sport

Senior Arsenal official publicly admits empty seats at the Emirates is ‘disappointing’ – as thousands of fans fail to attend victory over Hull City

Missing Arsenal fans meant thousands of seats empty at the Emirates

Visibly shellshocked Arsene Wenger calls Arsenal’s 5-1 Champions League rout by Bayern Munich a ‘nightmare’ – accusing his team of being mentally jaded

Arsene Wenger called his team's 5-1 defeat by Bayern Munich a nightmare tonight

Successful open show for Islington Boxing Club

Islington Boxing Club's Sherif Musah was victorious at the club's open show. Picture: DIETER PERRY

The Rewind opinion column: What we learned from Arsenal v Hull City – just say no to shouting ‘who’ at away substitutes

Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez (centre) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game

Bayern Munich’s winning powerplay exposes familiar frailties as they blast Arsenal out of the Champions League 5-1 on a grim night at the Allianz Arena

Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez scores his side's first goal of the game
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Islington Gazette
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now