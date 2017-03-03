Veras Academy add more medals

Club celebrate success at Shito-Ryu Championships

Veras Academy had plenty to celebrate at the Shito-Ryu England Karate Championships, after landing six gold, eight silver and six bronze medals in Walthamstow.

A squad of 18 competed under coaches Sergio Gomes, Dawn Kavanagh and Marco Correia and their efforts helped Veras finished second overall in the team standings.

There were individual golds for Neveah Thompson (Hackney), Dylan Gold (Camden), Chloe Casimir (Newham), Luca Veras (Islington) and Andras Tamas (Tower Hamlets), with the boys team also coming out on top.

Islington’s Maggie Gentili-Walsh and Jessica Correia won individual silver medals, along with William Mfana (Newham), Barking’s Donna Blake, who won two silvers, and Matas Staponas, as the club added girls and female team silvers.

Bronze medals went to Giaccomo Piazzalunga (Islington), Victor Stanev (Tower Hamlets), Demie Holland (Romford), Tamas and Sam Mrabet (Ilford), as well as the male team to complete the haul.

For further information on the club’s activies and locations in London, e-mail info@verasacademy.co.uk or visit the Veras Academy Facebook page.