Search

Advanced search

Veras Academy add more medals

09:06 03 March 2017

Veras Academy youngsters and coaches at the Shito-Ryu England Championships in Walthamstow

Veras Academy youngsters and coaches at the Shito-Ryu England Championships in Walthamstow

Archant

Club celebrate success at Shito-Ryu Championships

Comment

Veras Academy had plenty to celebrate at the Shito-Ryu England Karate Championships, after landing six gold, eight silver and six bronze medals in Walthamstow.

A squad of 18 competed under coaches Sergio Gomes, Dawn Kavanagh and Marco Correia and their efforts helped Veras finished second overall in the team standings.

There were individual golds for Neveah Thompson (Hackney), Dylan Gold (Camden), Chloe Casimir (Newham), Luca Veras (Islington) and Andras Tamas (Tower Hamlets), with the boys team also coming out on top.

Islington’s Maggie Gentili-Walsh and Jessica Correia won individual silver medals, along with William Mfana (Newham), Barking’s Donna Blake, who won two silvers, and Matas Staponas, as the club added girls and female team silvers.

Bronze medals went to Giaccomo Piazzalunga (Islington), Victor Stanev (Tower Hamlets), Demie Holland (Romford), Tamas and Sam Mrabet (Ilford), as well as the male team to complete the haul.

For further information on the club’s activies and locations in London, e-mail info@verasacademy.co.uk or visit the Veras Academy Facebook page.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Islington Gazette visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Islington Gazette staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Islington Gazette account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Islington Sports News

Veras Academy add more medals

24 minutes ago

Club celebrate success at Shito-Ryu Championships

The Friday Fanzone Q&A: Islington’s Tim Payton, long-term Arsenal season ticket holder and AST board member

07:28 Layth Yousif

The second in an occasional series of Q&As with Gunners’ fans. This week we have Islington’s Tim Payton, board member of the Arsenal Supporters Trust – with its stated goal being to widen and deepen supporter ownership, representation and influence at Arsenal. Read on for local lad Tim’s absorbing views..

Bow’s Lotte Wubben-Moy ready to kick on with Arsenal Ladies

06:30 Neil Metcalfe

With just a handful of weeks to go until her team gets their SSE Women’s FA Cup title defence underway, Arsenal Ladies’ star Lotte Wubben-Moy is chomping at the bit to get started.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger: I am ‘lucid’ enough to say no to Barcelona job

Yesterday, 12:46 Layth Yousif

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has confirmed he would like to stay at the club after his contract expires at the end of this season – in the wake of speculation linking him to a possible move to Barcelona.

Chelli snatches his ‘time to shine’ with both hands

Yesterday, 10:02 Neil Metcalfe

Former Times ABC member Zak Chelli made a stunning start to his professional career with a third round stoppage of Jacob Lucas.

Honours even as Islington Boxing Club held in Jersey

Tue, 12:17 Neil Metcalfe

Honours were even as Islington Boxing Club drew 6-6 in a team match against Jersey Leonis held at the Raidisson Blu Hotel, Jersey.

Freddie Ljungberg leaves Arsenal to join former academy boss Andries Jonker at Wolfsburg

Tue, 08:30 Layth Yousif

Freddie Ljungberg has left his youth coaching job at Arsenal to join former Gunners academy supremo Andries Jonker at Wolfsburg who also quit his role.

Islington Admiral start Invitation Cup in style

Mon, 10:49 Neil Metcalfe

Islington Admiral United got their Invitation Cup group campaign off to a flying start with a thumping 5-1 win over Regent Rovers.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read sport

Arsenal’s latest financial results sees healthy cash reserves for new signings

Exclusive: Long-running Arsenal fanzine The Gooner is to close its print version – editor explains why

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger: I am ‘lucid’ enough to say no to Barcelona job

Honours even as Islington Boxing Club held in Jersey

Freddie Ljungberg leaves Arsenal to join former academy boss Andries Jonker at Wolfsburg

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Islington Gazette
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now