Veras Academy juniors win gold medals at tournament in France

Veras Academy at the Val-de-Marne Karate Combat League Championship in France. Back row, left to right: Coaches Raphael Veras, Stéphanie and Rida Bel-lahsen. Front row: Isaac Gibson, Luca Veras, Jack Gentili-Walsh, Dylan Gibson, Liam Veras. Archant

A trio of Veras Academy juniors collected gold medals at Sunday’s prestigious Val-de-Marne Karate Combat League Championship in France.

Liam Veras (10-11 years Under-35kg), Luca Veras (8-9 years Under-35kg) and Dylan Gibson (6-7 years Under-25kg) all won their respective categories.

Their team-mates Isaac Gibson, a bronze medallist in the 8-9 years Under-25kg, and Jack Gentili-Walsh – who took fifth place in the 8-9 years Under-30kg event – completed a successful tournament for the Islington party.

The Veras students linked up with French club Team USF Karate to take part in the tournament, which is organised by the French Federation of Karate. Veras Academy chief instructor Sensei Raphael Veras said: “We are very happy with the results our children have achieved. They work extremely hard.

“I am happy to have made this alliance with Team USF and I am grateful for the opportunity my karatekas are being given.

“France is one of the top ranking countries in the sport and I am sure, with continuous support from parents and progression in their training, our students will achieve greater success nationally and internationally.”

For more information about Veras Academy, who are based at Ringcross Community Centre, email info@verasacademy.co.uk or call 07886 495 135.