Search

Advanced search

Veras Academy juniors win gold medals at tournament in France

17:00 25 January 2017

Veras Academy at the Val-de-Marne Karate Combat League Championship in France. Back row, left to right: Coaches Raphael Veras, Stéphanie and Rida Bel-lahsen. Front row: Isaac Gibson, Luca Veras, Jack Gentili-Walsh, Dylan Gibson, Liam Veras.

Veras Academy at the Val-de-Marne Karate Combat League Championship in France. Back row, left to right: Coaches Raphael Veras, Stéphanie and Rida Bel-lahsen. Front row: Isaac Gibson, Luca Veras, Jack Gentili-Walsh, Dylan Gibson, Liam Veras.

Archant

A trio of Veras Academy juniors collected gold medals at Sunday’s prestigious Val-de-Marne Karate Combat League Championship in France.

Comment

Liam Veras (10-11 years Under-35kg), Luca Veras (8-9 years Under-35kg) and Dylan Gibson (6-7 years Under-25kg) all won their respective categories.

Their team-mates Isaac Gibson, a bronze medallist in the 8-9 years Under-25kg, and Jack Gentili-Walsh – who took fifth place in the 8-9 years Under-30kg event – completed a successful tournament for the Islington party.

The Veras students linked up with French club Team USF Karate to take part in the tournament, which is organised by the French Federation of Karate. Veras Academy chief instructor Sensei Raphael Veras said: “We are very happy with the results our children have achieved. They work extremely hard.

“I am happy to have made this alliance with Team USF and I am grateful for the opportunity my karatekas are being given.

“France is one of the top ranking countries in the sport and I am sure, with continuous support from parents and progression in their training, our students will achieve greater success nationally and internationally.”

For more information about Veras Academy, who are based at Ringcross Community Centre, email info@verasacademy.co.uk or call 07886 495 135.

Keywords: Ringcross Community Centre Veras Academy France

Latest Islington Sports News

Veras Academy juniors win gold medals at tournament in France

17:00
Veras Academy at the Val-de-Marne Karate Combat League Championship in France. Back row, left to right: Coaches Raphael Veras, Stéphanie and Rida Bel-lahsen. Front row: Isaac Gibson, Luca Veras, Jack Gentili-Walsh, Dylan Gibson, Liam Veras.

A trio of Veras Academy juniors collected gold medals at Sunday’s prestigious Val-de-Marne Karate Combat League Championship in France.

Primrose Hill fight back to win second Camden & Islington League cup

13:15
Primrose Hill U9s and their coach Emile Libock (back row, left) with the Camden & Islington League Development Cup, presented by Holborn & St Pancras MP Keir Starmer (back row, right). Pic: Dieter Perry

Primrose Hill Under-nines gained revenge for an early defeat to TFA as they fought back to claim their second successive Camden & Islington League Development Cup at Market Road.

Arsenal fans must remember Ramsey’s importance to team

Mon, 13:02 Joe Tyler
Aaron Ramsey (left) shields the ball from Burnley's Jeff Hendrick during Arsenal's 2-1 win at the Emirates

Not for the first time this season, Arsenal did it the hard way.

Islington boxer faces make or break fight at Olympia

Thursday, January 19, 2017
John Ryder is boxing again at Olympia in February. Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

John Ryder admits his career will be at a dead end unless he launches his switch to super-middleweight with a victory next month.

Heatley hat-trick knocks Hacimac out of Jack Walpole Cup

Thursday, January 19, 2017
Charlie Heatley (right) scored a hat-trick in Mile End's 6-0 win over Hacimac in the Jack Walpole Cup. Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Charlie Heatley notched a hat-trick as Mile End cruised into the fourth round of the Jack Walpole Cup by walloping Hacimac 6-0.

Arsenal v Burnley: your best bets

Thursday, January 19, 2017
Arsenal's Laurent Koscielny scores their late winner at Burnley in October

It’s often the case that punters see one side holding home advantage against longer-priced opponents and automatically place bets on what they perceive to be an easy home victory, without taking into account the visitors’ form or other factors, such as their readiness to scrap for a point.

Islington Boxing Club juniors join sparring session at new-look Lion ABC gym

Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Islington BC's youngsters with their coaches at the Lion ABC sparring session

A group of Islington BC youngsters were given first use of the new facilities in the revamped gym at neighbouring Lion ABC, Hoxton.

Fulham sign up Pro Touch Soccer Academy boy

Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Pro Touch Soccer Academy pair Haru Maitani (left) and Jesse Aldridge (right) have signed for Fulham and QPR respectively

Pro Touch Soccer Academy youngster Haru Maitani has signed schoolboy professional forms with Fulham’s Under-10 side.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Arsenal fans must remember Ramsey’s importance to team

Aaron Ramsey (left) shields the ball from Burnley's Jeff Hendrick during Arsenal's 2-1 win at the Emirates

National champion Daniel Dubois joins the Islington Boxing Club family

Islington Boxing Club siblings (left to right) Daniel, Jadene, Caroline and Prince Dubois

Islington Boxing Club juniors join sparring session at new-look Lion ABC gym

Islington BC's youngsters with their coaches at the Lion ABC sparring session

Primrose Hill fight back to win second Camden & Islington League cup

Primrose Hill U9s and their coach Emile Libock (back row, left) with the Camden & Islington League Development Cup, presented by Holborn & St Pancras MP Keir Starmer (back row, right). Pic: Dieter Perry

Times ABC fighter turns the tables on England rival to grab gold medal

Zak Chelli
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Islington Gazette
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now