Tintype Gallery reopens with new show inspired by working in a garage

PUBLISHED: 14:56 18 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:56 18 June 2020

Adam Gillam's show In Constant Use is at Tintype Gallery in Essex Road this month

Archant

Adam Gillam’s In Constant Use refers to his current work space, which is awaiting conversion to a studio, and to his practice of reusing found materials

Tintype Gallery has re-opened with a solo show by artist Adam Gillam.

In Constant Use runs at the gallery in Essex Road until July 18 with up to three visitors at a time allowed to visit.

The title of Gillam’s third solo show at Tintype refers to the space he currently works in – a garage awaiting conversion to a studio.

But it also references his working methods. Change, evolution, and cannibalization are key to his practice, which includes playful bricolage and transforming found materials.

You may also want to watch:

He adopts an improvised, what he calls a “fidgety” approach to his wall-based pieces, layering in utilitarian or discarded materials, drawings, notes and phrases.

The new photographic works for In Constant Use feature glimpses of the London-based artist in his studio, in the act of taking the picture, overlaid with magic-marker squiggles, coloured tape, fragments of fabric or with a drawing taped over the top.

Gillam refers to them as “arrangements” that are realised through the camera, presenting a record of changes, erasures and decisions.

Some of the pieces are a hybrid of painting and object, using irregularly shaped pieces of wood or board overlaid with jesmonite and hessian and painted with oils or household gloss, with the addition of pieces of wire, webbing, wood or a word.

In Constant Use runs at Tintype until July 18.

Gallery open Wednesday to Saturday 12 – 6pm at 107, Essex Road, N1.

tintypegallery.com

Most Read

Holloway university renames building dedicated to slave trader

London Met's newly named School of Art, Architecture and Design. Picture: Google Maps

Hackney, Camden and Islington men charged with murder following fatal stabbing

Jemal Ebrahim, 23, was stabbed. Picture: Met Police

Non-essential shops in Islington reopen to customers

Adventures in Furniture owner Kim Corbett. Picture: Submitted by Kim Corbett

Islington Greggs ‘could be one of busiest in UK’ on reopening

Greggs is reopening on June 18. Pic: PA/Time Ireland

Tributes paid to Islington activist who was the ‘beating heart of community’

Sharon Jobe. Picture: Submitted by Mike Power

