Search

Advanced search

Book review: Alexander Pushkin Seleted Poems

PUBLISHED: 14:30 29 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:30 29 June 2020

Portrait of Alexander Pushkin (1799-1837) a Russian poet, playwright, and novelist. Dated 19th Century When: 17 Oct 2016

Portrait of Alexander Pushkin (1799-1837) a Russian poet, playwright, and novelist. Dated 19th Century When: 17 Oct 2016

Archant

Islington-based Antony Wood’s supple translations pulsate with life and offer “an emotional diary” of the Russian writer from precocious teen to political exile

Selected Poems by Alexander Pushkin translated by Islington author Antony WoodSelected Poems by Alexander Pushkin translated by Islington author Antony Wood

Translators of prose usually deserve more praise than they get.

But how much more extraordinary it is to translate poetry into English, from languages widely different in sound and structure. Antony Wood’s very readable translations of Alexander Pushkin’s poetry were published in April. Along with much other creative work, it arrived at a bad time. But at least, being a book, it is here, you can get a copy, and best of all, you can keep on reading it for as long as you like.

Pushkin may be Russia’s most revered author, but that does not mean he is heavy going. To judge from this collection, the reverse is true. It is of (1) lyrics, (2) narratives and (3) fairy tales, all in verse. Some are told with lightness and irony, but anger, seriousness and melancholy are in the weave as well.

Islington-based Wood has arranged the poems in chronological order in each section, starting the lyrics in 1814 with To a Young Beauty who has Taken Snuff, written when Pushkin was fifteen, finishing with “I have made myself, but not with hands, a monument”, written not long before he died, of a duelling wound, aged thirty-seven.

The six narrative poems included begin with The Fountain of Bakchisaray, written in 1823, set in the Crimea, and end with The Bronze Horseman of 1833, set in St Petersburg. The four fairy tales cover a shorter timespan, from The Tale of Tsar Saltan in 1831 to The Tale of the Golden Cockerel of 1834.

You may also want to watch:

Given that Wood says of the short poems, the lyrics, “are typically of the present moment … a kind of emotional diary throughout his life”, it is good to be able to move with Pushkin through his tempestuous, precocious youth and away into political exile, for writing against autocracy.

Then we follow him back to Moscow and St Petersburg, where the complications of his adult life, relieved by occasional, creative spells in the country, play themselves out.

“The biggest problem for the English translator of Russian verse,” writes Wood, “is that Russian abounds in long, sinuous words..whereas English words are shorter and abound in monosyllables.”

Not being able to read Russian, I cannot comment on the loss of those long, sinuous words, but nor will I grieve over them.

These rhythmic, supple translations open up a whole world, pulsating with life, beauty, absurdity, and the love of freedom.

Wood backs them up with interesting notes. The lockdown prevented a launch party, but here, in imagination, let us raise a glass to all translators, and in particular, Antony Wood.

Penguin Classics £10.99

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Islington man finds caterpillars on supermarket broccoli and sets them free as butterflies

Sam Darlaston found caterpillars on broccoli bought from Tesco, and later released them as butterflies. Picture: Sam Darlaston

Arsenal saddened by Theo Foley death

Arsenal celebrate winning the 1987 Littlewoods Cup after their 2-1 victory over Liverpool, back row, from left, assistant manager Theo Foley, Viv Anderson, John Lukic, David O'Leary, Michael Thomas, David Rocastle, Martin Hayes, Tony Adams, Steve Williams, physio Gary Lewin; (front row, l-r) Charlie Nicholas, Paul Davis, Perry Groves, Kenny Sansom, Niall Quinn

Cars ‘permitted’ to pavement park on double yellow lines on Islington road

Clock View Crescent. Picture: Google Maps

Tommy Adams jailed: Brother from notorious Islington crime family gets seven years for money laundering

Thomas Adams was jailed for seven years. Picture: Met

Gazette letters: People Friendly Streets, Whittington Park, NHS and barbecues

Prebend Street is included in the People Friendly Streets plan for St Peters ward. Picture: André Langlois

Most Read

Islington man finds caterpillars on supermarket broccoli and sets them free as butterflies

Sam Darlaston found caterpillars on broccoli bought from Tesco, and later released them as butterflies. Picture: Sam Darlaston

Arsenal saddened by Theo Foley death

Arsenal celebrate winning the 1987 Littlewoods Cup after their 2-1 victory over Liverpool, back row, from left, assistant manager Theo Foley, Viv Anderson, John Lukic, David O'Leary, Michael Thomas, David Rocastle, Martin Hayes, Tony Adams, Steve Williams, physio Gary Lewin; (front row, l-r) Charlie Nicholas, Paul Davis, Perry Groves, Kenny Sansom, Niall Quinn

Cars ‘permitted’ to pavement park on double yellow lines on Islington road

Clock View Crescent. Picture: Google Maps

Tommy Adams jailed: Brother from notorious Islington crime family gets seven years for money laundering

Thomas Adams was jailed for seven years. Picture: Met

Gazette letters: People Friendly Streets, Whittington Park, NHS and barbecues

Prebend Street is included in the People Friendly Streets plan for St Peters ward. Picture: André Langlois

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 29

Germany's Steffi Graf in action

Book review: Alexander Pushkin Seleted Poems

Portrait of Alexander Pushkin (1799-1837) a Russian poet, playwright, and novelist. Dated 19th Century When: 17 Oct 2016

Flag raised in Islington tribute to service people during Armed Forces Week 2020

Attendees to the flag raising ceremony outside Islington Town Hall, including members of the Islington Veterans. Picture: Robert Burbidge

Daffodil Soup chef to host free online cook-along with Islington group

Linda Galloway.

Highbury Grove students create mini photo-essays of lockdown life

Triptychs made by students at Highbury Grove during lockdown as part of a Culture Mile project with photographer Emile Holba