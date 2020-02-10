Angel Comedy pub The Bill Murray adds famous faces to mural

The new mural at The Bill Murray comedy pub in Islington. Archant

The faces of comedy greats including Richard Pryor and Victoria Wood have been spray painted on the side of an Islington pub.

The Bill Murray in Queen's Head Street has been home to Angel Comedy since it bought the lease after a crowdfunding campaign in 2016, and it runs free shows and training courses throughout the week.

Now street artist Zabou, who painted the original mural of Mr Murray, has added larger-than-life paintings to the building. They also include Whoopi Goldberg, Billy Connolly and Rowan Atkinson.

The work took eight days and Angel Comedy co-founder Barry Ferns said it was "absolutely phenomenal". He said: "She wanted to do it, because she's a graffiti artist, and change and reworking and development is part of the game; I was sad to lose some of the original art that she did, but the new work is absolutely phenomenal."

Zabou, 29, moved to London in 2012 and quickly developed a portfolio of street art portraits around the city before The Saatchi Gallery exhibited her work.

The club is extending its Saturday line-up with performances now taking place at 5pm, 7pm, 9pm and 11pm - including the flagship Pro Shows, for which tickets are free and on a first-come, first-served basis. High-profile comedians such as Eddie Izzard have performed at these alongside up-and-coming acts.

Barry said: "When I started Angel Comedy eight years ago, just to get stage time in a shrinking comedy circuit, I had no idea it would grow into this. From running once-a-week above nearby pub The Camden Head, to being named a "Comedy Institution" by Time Out and rated Chortle's "Best Comedy Club in London".

The pub has also released its first beer, and you can guess the theme.

Ground Hop Day is a pale ale "paired for stand-up comedy". Named after Mr Murray's iconic 1993 film Groundhog Day, the beer is a collaboration with Watneys.

Watneys' Elliott Fulton said: "We're always looking to work with great venues, so we were delighted to meet The Bill Murray and see how we could help them develop their range.

"We couldn't be happier with how things are going so far! The pub and brewery shared common ground after each launching successful crowdfunding campaigns.

For listings check out angelcomedy.co.uk.