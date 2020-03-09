Search

Ben Eine curates street art exhibition in collaboration with The Big Issue.

PUBLISHED: 13:02 09 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:02 09 March 2020

Shutters painted by artist Ben Eine. Picture: OurTypes

Shutters painted by artist Ben Eine. Picture: OurTypes

OurTypes

Shoreditch gallery Jealous hosts work by more than 60 street artists to coincide with the graffiti pioneer's guest edition of the magazine, which helps the homeless

Ben Eine painting anti-knife crime mural in Old Street. Picture: HANSONIMAGESBen Eine painting anti-knife crime mural in Old Street. Picture: HANSONIMAGES

Letterform artist Ben Eine has guest edited a special edition of The Big Issue featuring some of the biggest names in street art.

To coincide with publication on March 9, there is an exhibition at Jealous Gallery in Shoreditch showcasing work by more than 60 street artists including Pure Evil, Obey D*Face, Fanakapan, Shok 1, Lauren YS, Okuda and Vhils and Anthony Lister.

Running from March 12-22 group show Our Types explores the idea of UP - inspired by the magazine's empowering mantra 'a hand up not a hand out'.

A percentage of sales will go to help The Big Issue's mission of dismantling poverty.

Eine, a celebrated street artist and long-term supporter of the magazine, edited The Big Issue Arts Special Edition, creating three collectible eye-catching front covers on the theme of UP, and releasing a small run of limited edition prints.

You may also want to watch:

"Guest editing The Big Issue has given me the chance to represent street art from my perspective, covering topics as diverse as graffiti and prison to the London Mural Festival," he said.

"Getting 'Up' as a graffiti writer is driven by selfish motivations but it led me to street art, a platform where I can now speak up on important matters alongside all those involved in writing and selling The Big Issue."

Big Issue Editor, Paul McNamee, said: "It's a magazine to knock your socks off. Ben and his team at Ourtypes have put together a visual feast. They've spread their net around the world and come through with an incredible collection of artists."

The Art Special Edition is on sale across the UK now for £2.50 with the exhibition running at Jealous East, 53 Curtain Road until March 22.

jealousgallery.com

