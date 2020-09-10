Virtual ‘cabinets of curiosities’ unlock the creative treasure trove of Shoreditch

The shopfronts along Redchurch Street will be decorated with vinyl images and a QR code to discover the work of local designers, artists and craftspeople

Graphic images of ‘Cabinets of Curiosities’ will go up in the shop windows along Redchurch Street from September 12.

Each vinyl sticker includes a QR code to connect visitors with an online showcase for a local designer, artist or craftsperson.

The Virtual Windows scheme is part of the Shoreditch Design Triangle, an outpost of the London Design Festival, to support the area’s treasure trove of creative talent and re-energise the street post-Covid.

Visitors can learn more about each creative and the history of Redchurch Street by downloading the code.

Participants include homewares designer Donna Wilson, tailor Timothy Everest, The Make Bank arts charity, fashion label COLLAGELONDON, accessories designer Peju Obasa, illustrator Kazvare Made It, ceramicist Bisila Noha and The Divine Feminine Project, an art exhibition and workshop space empowering survivors of sexual and domestic violence.

Other work on display includes furniture, jewellery and handcrafted wood .

Learn more about the project at www.onredchurch.com or www.shoreditchdesigntriangle.com