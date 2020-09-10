Search

Virtual ‘cabinets of curiosities’ unlock the creative treasure trove of Shoreditch

PUBLISHED: 11:54 10 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:54 10 September 2020

OnRedchurch Cabinets of Curiosities

OnRedchurch Cabinets of Curiosities

Archant

The shopfronts along Redchurch Street will be decorated with vinyl images and a QR code to discover the work of local designers, artists and craftspeople

Graphic images of ‘Cabinets of Curiosities’ will go up in the shop windows along Redchurch Street from September 12.

Each vinyl sticker includes a QR code to connect visitors with an online showcase for a local designer, artist or craftsperson.

You may also want to watch:

The Virtual Windows scheme is part of the Shoreditch Design Triangle, an outpost of the London Design Festival, to support the area’s treasure trove of creative talent and re-energise the street post-Covid.

Visitors can learn more about each creative and the history of Redchurch Street by downloading the code.

Participants include homewares designer Donna Wilson, tailor Timothy Everest, The Make Bank arts charity, fashion label COLLAGELONDON, accessories designer Peju Obasa, illustrator Kazvare Made It, ceramicist Bisila Noha and The Divine Feminine Project, an art exhibition and workshop space empowering survivors of sexual and domestic violence.

Other work on display includes furniture, jewellery and handcrafted wood .

Learn more about the project at www.onredchurch.com or www.shoreditchdesigntriangle.com

Most Read

Gazette letters: Holloway Prison site and People Friendly Streets

Screen on the Green reopened after lockdown with showings of Christopher Nolan's chronologically playful Tenet - and the nicely punned:

Hackney and Islington bus lanes set to be enforced 24/7 in trial amid pandemic

The 24 hour bus lane trial is part of a raft of measures TfL is inroducing in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: TfL

Rare LP discovered by Islington musician released nearly five decades after recording

Band photo taken at The Angel pub. Left to right, Frank Martines (guitar), Tom Kelly (drummer), Paul Chritodoulou (bass guitar) and Jeff Ball (vocalist). Picture: Kostas Berou

Court detains man without limit after killing his mother in Finsbury Park flat arson

Emergency services at the scene last year. Picture: Lucy Brown

Islington Council’s 3,000 Angelic Energy customers ‘at risk of price hikes’ in British Gas sell-off

Islington Council has come under fire over its Angelic Energy project. Picture: Islington Council

