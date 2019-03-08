Search

Advanced search

Through The Wall: pitfalls of urban living and comparison culture at heart of Caroline Corcoran's first book

PUBLISHED: 10:00 08 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:14 08 October 2019

Caroline Corcoran has signed a two-book deal with Harper Collins. Picture: Supplied.

Caroline Corcoran has signed a two-book deal with Harper Collins. Picture: Supplied.

Archant

Set in a block of flats with thin walls and prying neighbours, Caroline Corcoran's new book tells the story of Lexie and Harriet - two women in their thirties leading very different lives in spite of their close proximity.

The cover of Caroline Corcoran's debut book, Through The Wall.The cover of Caroline Corcoran's debut book, Through The Wall.

Through The Wall - released by Harper Collins on Thursday of last week - is Corcoran's debut novel, a "compelling, heart-racing thriller" rich with themes of envy, loneliness and society's unshakable addiction to compare every aspect of our lives with other people's.

"They live next door to each other, and the walls are pretty thin," explains Corcoran, a decorated journalist with bylines in Stylist, Grazia, Marie Claire and The Guardian to name just a handful.

"It works using their alternative points of view, with one chapter from Lexie, then we go to Harriet. [What they hear] is all muted through the wall, it's all bits and pieces that they cobble together to create a picture of what they think the other woman's life is like.

"It's a commentary on what we do in 2019 generally; [creating] these skewed perspectives from small windows in to other people's lives. We decide what their lives are like, decide that it's better than ours, or more successful, we look at each other online, [and] build these pictures.

"Meanwhile, both characters have got their own things going on, they project on to each other and it builds from there to a dark obsession."

Through The Wall is set in Islington; an area that the author knows well having spent 13 years living in Essex Road before relocating to the Wirral to raise her young family. Corcoran wrote the majority of her first book in the North West, but the idea for the novel came from when she was living in comparable conditions to Lexie and Harriet.

"I started writing the book in Islington," she explains, "because I lived in a similar apartment block, where I could hear bits and pieces through the wall. Nothing as interesting [as the content of the book], but it gave me the gem of an idea.

"I definitely did take myself back there. I was there for a long time, so it's pretty vivid. Urban living is often very anonymous. I know my neighbours now and I speak to them, but I didn't in Islington."

With early reviews likening Through The Wall to Gone Girl (according to Stylist) and Girl on the Train (The Guardian), Corcoran's first book is naturally going to interest those who love a thriller. It's also a good option for Islingtonians, given that "there's a strong sense of place in the book.

"A key part of the book is being in zone one; being somewhere so busy but where you also feel isolated. [Local readers will] recognise lots of different things and reference points - I know I always enjoy it when things are referred to that I know."

Corcoran is buoyant at having her first book published and a second is set to follow in 2020. What exactly does this mean to her?

"It's absolutely huge. My dream has always been to write a book. That phone call [where she was told she had a book deal] is etched in my memory forever, it gives me goosebumps even now. I can't play it cool about that!"

Corocoran wants her readers to become fully engrossed in Lexie and Harriet's second-guessing of one another, to the point where "people miss their bus stop because they're glued to it.

"It's quite an emotional book, hopefully people will find something that resonates - that comparison culture, [or] urban living. I think Through The Wall straddles the psychological thriller and literary fiction market. That commentary about being young and living in a city, and all of the things and emotions which that entails."

Through The Wall by Caroline Corcoran is out now. For more details, click here.

Most Read

Finsbury Park flooding: People evacuated from homes after burst pipe leaves streets under water

People living in Brownswood Road woke up to flooding. Picture: @TomashhEvans

Man seriously injured in fight outside The White Swan Wetherspoons pub in Upper Street

The victim was left with serious head injuries. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Images.

Police name man killed by lorry in Finsbury Park as Javaid Sheikh

A man has died after he was hit by a HGV in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: @BrotherKaufman

Police raid alleged brothels and arrest Finsbury Park man on suspicion of human trafficking

Finsbury Park station.Picture:Ken Mears

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn is the country’s lowest expenses claimer

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Finsbury Park flooding: People evacuated from homes after burst pipe leaves streets under water

People living in Brownswood Road woke up to flooding. Picture: @TomashhEvans

Man seriously injured in fight outside The White Swan Wetherspoons pub in Upper Street

The victim was left with serious head injuries. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Images.

Police name man killed by lorry in Finsbury Park as Javaid Sheikh

A man has died after he was hit by a HGV in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: @BrotherKaufman

Police raid alleged brothels and arrest Finsbury Park man on suspicion of human trafficking

Finsbury Park station.Picture:Ken Mears

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn is the country’s lowest expenses claimer

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Through The Wall: pitfalls of urban living and comparison culture at heart of Caroline Corcoran’s first book

Caroline Corcoran has signed a two-book deal with Harper Collins. Picture: Supplied.

Archway Darts League teams return to action

James Martin of N19 in the Archway Darts League: Picture: James Martin

Finsbury Park flooding: People evacuated from homes after burst pipe leaves streets under water

People living in Brownswood Road woke up to flooding. Picture: @TomashhEvans

Plans to build education facility on site of Whittington Hospital’s forgotten Waterlow Building to be decided on

Whittington Hospital, Waterlow Building from Highgate Hill.

Sadiq Khan praises Archway primary school for its work tackling educational inequality

Deputy mayor for education Joanne McCartney with executive head Clare McFlynn. Picture: Eleanor Bentall
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists