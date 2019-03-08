Search

Advanced search

Joker film review: Ghastly. Daring. Unexpected. A genuinely disturbing tale

PUBLISHED: 15:57 02 October 2019

Joaquin Phoenix in Joker, which hits UK cinemas from Friday (Oct 4). Picture: Warner Brothers.

Joaquin Phoenix in Joker, which hits UK cinemas from Friday (Oct 4). Picture: Warner Brothers.

Archant

This standalone take on comic books' most compelling character is daring, thrilling, unexpected, ghastly and probably the last thing the world needs right now. Well, it's another bloody origins tale, isn't it?

Unlike his nemesis, doomed to be repeatedly orphaned as a child outside that cinema, the Joker is a character of no fixed lineage. Here he is an Arthur Fleck, a mentally ill man who works as a clown and suffers from a condition that means that he laughs at inopportune moments. He isn't any kind of supervillain but in an early 80s Gotham brought to its knees by a garbage collection strike his insanity catches an underlying resentment and becomes a catalyst.

Phillips, director of The Hangover trilogy, presents us not with special effects and action, but a grimy character study. The decision to shoot this with Imax cameras is perverse but inspired; it looks fantastic on the big screen and is the best use of the expanded screen format since Dunkirk.

The funniest idea in the film is De Niro, notoriously an interviewer's nightmare, being cast as a chat show host. He has though lightened up in recent years and here is such a good sport that he is prepared to sit there and watch Phoenix do two of his greatest performances - Travis Bickle from Taxi Driver and Rupert Pupkin from King of Comedy - right back at him with a ferocity that makes his creations seem almost quaint.

While De Niro's character is the embodiment of lazy showbiz complacency, Phoenix throws himself into his role with Method intensity, doing the kind of extreme body transformations De Niro was once known for. Instead of gaining the pounds, he shed them to an alarming, skeletal degree.

(It is in stark contrast to Phoenix's podgy Jesus in Mary Magdalene. His commitment to that role was sucking his stomach in for the crucifixion.)

The film is genuinely disturbing in the way it taps into contemporary faultlines. There is a queasy, nagging sense that maybe they shouldn't be doing this, that perhaps the filmmakers haven't fully thought it through. This Joker is so depraved he warms up listening to a Gary Glitter tune. This was the year that a comic book movie became the biggest moneyspinner ever, but nothing says 2019 quite like a superhero film with no hero.

For more film reviews, head to halfmanhalfcritic.com.

Most Read

Police appeal after series of sexual assaults on women aboard Islington and Hackney buses

Police want to trace this man in connection with a series of sexual assaults in Islington and Hackney. Picture: Supplied

Gang of 16 rob Finsbury Park gym users after threatening to stab them

It takes two: The Stroud Green Road gate to Finsbury Park cannot be closed. Picture: Google Maps

‘We are Highbury, not Mildmay’: Neighbours rally against boundary change proposals

Highbury neighbours don't want six streets to be transferred into Mildmay ward as part of a proposed boundary shake-up. Picture: Supplied

George Singleton: Meet the homeless academic who cleans scrap out of the Regent’s Canal while ‘extreme camping’ in King’s Cross

George Singleton. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

James Corden’s Fulwell 73 production company opening HQ at Islington Square

File photo dated 26/2/2016 of James Corden who has hinted that he could bring his US chat show to the UK.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Police appeal after series of sexual assaults on women aboard Islington and Hackney buses

Police want to trace this man in connection with a series of sexual assaults in Islington and Hackney. Picture: Supplied

Gang of 16 rob Finsbury Park gym users after threatening to stab them

It takes two: The Stroud Green Road gate to Finsbury Park cannot be closed. Picture: Google Maps

‘We are Highbury, not Mildmay’: Neighbours rally against boundary change proposals

Highbury neighbours don't want six streets to be transferred into Mildmay ward as part of a proposed boundary shake-up. Picture: Supplied

George Singleton: Meet the homeless academic who cleans scrap out of the Regent’s Canal while ‘extreme camping’ in King’s Cross

George Singleton. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

James Corden’s Fulwell 73 production company opening HQ at Islington Square

File photo dated 26/2/2016 of James Corden who has hinted that he could bring his US chat show to the UK.

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Rugby: Saracens Mako may get England call

England's Mako Vunipola during the training session at Kobe Misaki Stadium, Japan.

Joker film review: Ghastly. Daring. Unexpected. A genuinely disturbing tale

Joaquin Phoenix in Joker, which hits UK cinemas from Friday (Oct 4). Picture: Warner Brothers.

‘Fountain of water’ erupts from sink to leave Islington pensioners in temporary housing

Harold and Loleta O'Dell in temporary accommodation after their flat flooded. Picture: Randell O'Dell

Sadiq Khan cuts ribbon at new-look Highbury Corner after work is completed

The launch of the new space with Cllr Claudia Webbe, Sadiq Khan, and leader of Islington Council Cllr Richard Watts. Picture: Polly Hancock

Cyclist hit by lorry in Old Street completes Channel swim for life-saving London’s Air Ambulance charity

Victoria Lebrec with her team mates after swimming the Channel. Picture: Supplied
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists