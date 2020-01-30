Search

Comedy night returns to Islington in its 30th anniversary year

PUBLISHED: 16:38 30 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:54 30 January 2020

Dominic Holland at RHS Hampton Court Palace Flower Show in 2016. Picture: PA

Thirty years after it was launched in an Islington pub by a young Alan Davies, a renowned comedy club is coming back to the borough.

The new material night The Fortnight Club was started by Davies, along with Jenny LeCoat, at The Market Tavern, and returns on February 17, this time at The Regent, in Liverpool Road.

It will be held every third Monday of the month, hosted by comedian Dominic Holland.

Clara Heimerdinger, producer and booker for Nice N' Spiky Comedy, said: "This is a really exciting collaboration and we're working hard to put together bills of professional comics who we know will create a good buzz in our small pub cellar room, even if not all their new jokes take off.

"And of course there'll always be a spot open for a last minute drop in on the night.

"Over the past decade at The Regent Pub and Nice N' Spiky have hosted performers such as Stephen Merchant, Bridget Christie, Omid Djalili and Stewart Lee, and we're looking forward to continuing with this legacy with a mixture of the stars of tomorrow and current TV names."

Tickets are £10 on the door or £5 in advance from www.designmynight.com/london/whats-on/comedy/the-fortnight-club?t=tickets.

