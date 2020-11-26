Search

Advanced search

Artist’s murals brighten up Sunnyside Community Gardens

PUBLISHED: 16:55 26 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:55 26 November 2020

Local artist Alba Bernal with her brightly painted murals which have cheered up the Sunnyside Community Garden in Hazleville Road N19

Local artist Alba Bernal with her brightly painted murals which have cheered up the Sunnyside Community Garden in Hazleville Road N19

Archant

Plants representing the four seasons have been painted on a cabin by artist Alba Bernal at the community gardens in Elthorpe Park

Brightly painted murals have cheered up the Sunnyside Community Garden in Hazleville Road N19 Brightly painted murals have cheered up the Sunnyside Community Garden in Hazleville Road N19

Local artist Alba Bernal has brightened up Sunnyside Community Gardens with brightly coloured plant murals.

Flora and fauna representing the four seasons include tulips for spring, sunflower for summer, mushrooms for autumn, and thistles for winter - alongside a frog and a heron - grace the outside walls of the garden’s cabin.

You may also want to watch:

“Big, bold, and beautiful” was the verdict of Zena, a regular volunteer at the Gardens in Hazellville Road, near Elthorne Park.

Brightly painted murals have cheered up the Sunnyside Community Garden in Hazleville Road N19 as painted by local artist Alba BernalBrightly painted murals have cheered up the Sunnyside Community Garden in Hazleville Road N19 as painted by local artist Alba Bernal

Alba explains: “I’ve seen the volunteers work so hard throughout the year to keep the garden beautiful. The Portakabin has always struck me as a bit drab and not in keeping with the rest of the garden. As a professional mural artist I felt I could make a difference by painting it to reflect back the beauty of the garden.”

Anna Portch, manager of Sunnyside, a charity with a history of offering therapeutic gardening for people with disabilities, said: “What’s wonderful is that Alba has taken inspiration from plants and animals she has actually seen at Sunnyside over the past year.”

www.sunnysidecommunitygardens.org

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Arsenal legend O’Leary insists a change in racism stems from youth

Arsenal celebrate winning the 1987 Littlewoods Cup after their 2-1 victory: (back row, l-r) assistant manager Theo Foley, Viv Anderson, John Lukic, David O'Leary, Michael Thomas, David Rocastle, Martin Hayes, Tony Adams, Steve Williams, physio Gary Lewin; (front row, l-r) Charlie Nicholas, Paul Davis, Perry Groves, Kenny Sansom, Niall Quinn

A fond farewell to former Lions ABC boxer Stan Ewens as club pays tribute

Mark Collings, Stan Ewens, Lawrence Okolie, and Robbie England (Pic: Paul Morant)

Arsenal’s Pepe to get Europa League chance

Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe walks off after being shown a red card for violent conduct during the Premier League match at Elland Road

Artist’s murals brighten up Sunnyside Community Gardens

Local artist Alba Bernal with her brightly painted murals which have cheered up the Sunnyside Community Garden in Hazleville Road N19

Highgate publisher launches Queer writing competition in tribute to her trans daughter

Sarah and Kate Beal who run Muswell Press. It is launching a competition to find writing that celebrates Queer lives and loves in tribute to Sarah's trans daughter Lucy-Jack Reynolds