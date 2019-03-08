Search

Who Cares? It's For Charity: BGT star to headline fundraiser comedy event

PUBLISHED: 16:03 10 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:03 10 July 2019

Kojo Anim performs a work-in-progress set at the Bill Murray this weekend.

Kojo Anim performs a work-in-progress set at the Bill Murray this weekend.

You'll remember Kojo Anim's audition on Britain's Got Talent earlier this year: the standing ovation seemed to go on for about as long as his comedy routine itself.

And then Simon Cowell reached across to push the golden buzzer - propelling him straight in to the semi-finals - and Kojo was on his knees, surrounded in confetti and even louder whoops of approval from the audience. On YouTube, a clip of his audition is nearing 25 million views.

Hackney-raised Anim will be in Islington this weekend for a brand new comedy weekend at the Bill Murray.

He's joining a mixture of established comics and emerging talents for Who Cares? It's For Charity - an event which will raise important funds for Stand Up To Cancer.

As the event summary says on the ticket page: "Every punchline speeds up life-saving research."

Kojo will play the event's Gala Show on Sunday alongside Charlie Baker, Nick Helm and London Hughes.

"Everyone who turns up on the night will definitely be thoroughly entertained," Anim says.

"I'll be telling jokes and sharing funny observations about life. All while supporting a cause that's close to my heart, funding research to create new cancer treatments that save lives through Stand Up To Cancer."

All of the comedians will be delivering 'work in progress' sets - so it may be a little hit-and-miss - but this weekend's event also gives the audience the chance to check out rising stars of the comedy world as they finalise their Edinburgh Fringe routines.

The comedy starts from midday on Saturday with acts including Pat Cahill, Darren Harriott, Tom Ward, Ken Cheng, Crystal Rasmussen, Josie Long, Sarah Keyworth, Catherine Bohart and Helen Bauer already confirmed.

All money raised from sales, on-the-day donations and raffle tickets will go directly to Stand Up For Cancer.

Launched in 2012, Stand Up For Cancer funds vital research which accelerates new treatments and tests for patients in the UK and around the world. A joint campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4, it's raised more than £62 million so far.

Who Cares? It's For Charity is at The Bill Murray this weekend. For more details, click here.

