atis City Road: restaurant and salad bar with 'plant-forward but flexible lifestyle' now open
PUBLISHED: 12:30 10 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:23 10 October 2019
Archant
Superb news if you work near Old Street, or if you just like good food and artisanal coffee in general.
Found at 145 City Road, atis is the area's new all-day eatery where you can get your fix of made-to-order salads, warm bowls, coffees, alcohol-free beers and cold-pressed juices. Created by husband-and-wife team Phil Honer and Eleanor Warder, a "plant-forward but flexible lifestyle" is central to atis, which means you'll find vegan, vegetarian and meat-based options available.
atis announced their arrival by dishing out 100 salad bowls for a quid this week (between 12pm and 3pm, ends Friday Oct 11) and now they're in full flow serving breakfast on-the-go, salads in your lunch break and hearty dishes at dinner-time. There's also an in-house barista specialist, and his name is Maurizio.
Eleanor, a former sommelier at Holborn's Noble Rot, says: "We have strived to create a modern and stylish space where people can come for a break outside of their working day and know that they can get a bowl of food that will be full of flavour, healthy and nutritious.
"The idea came from wanting to fill a need for a grab-and-go in London where the food, the space and the experience are all in line with each other - premium, modern and refreshing."
atis opens from 7.30am every weekday (and 8.30am on Saturday) with sample dishes including Avo smash on sourdough bread, tamari seeds and coriander; Mushrooms on sourdough toast, parsley yoghurt, a sprinkling of dukkah; and seasonal Kale Ploughman's.
Their Dahl-ing bowl, meanwhile, features a tasty-sounding and health-conscious blend of lentils, spinach, cherry tomatoes, pickled red onion and some other tasty greens topped with a mint and curry yoghurt dressing.
To drink, aside from the booze-free beer and fresh juices, atis also promise a choice of "specialist drinks, including Kombucha on tap" for those who need perking up after a dreary day at their desk.
atis, Unit 3, The Atlas Building, 145 City Road, EC1V 1AZ. Follow their Instagram here.
