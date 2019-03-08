Search

Advanced search

atis City Road: restaurant and salad bar with 'plant-forward but flexible lifestyle' now open

PUBLISHED: 12:30 10 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:23 10 October 2019

The Dahl-ing bowl at atis, on City Road. Picture: atis.

The Dahl-ing bowl at atis, on City Road. Picture: atis.

Archant

Superb news if you work near Old Street, or if you just like good food and artisanal coffee in general.

atis is now open close to Old Street station. Picture: atis.atis is now open close to Old Street station. Picture: atis.

Found at 145 City Road, atis is the area's new all-day eatery where you can get your fix of made-to-order salads, warm bowls, coffees, alcohol-free beers and cold-pressed juices. Created by husband-and-wife team Phil Honer and Eleanor Warder, a "plant-forward but flexible lifestyle" is central to atis, which means you'll find vegan, vegetarian and meat-based options available.

atis announced their arrival by dishing out 100 salad bowls for a quid this week (between 12pm and 3pm, ends Friday Oct 11) and now they're in full flow serving breakfast on-the-go, salads in your lunch break and hearty dishes at dinner-time. There's also an in-house barista specialist, and his name is Maurizio.

Eleanor, a former sommelier at Holborn's Noble Rot, says: "We have strived to create a modern and stylish space where people can come for a break outside of their working day and know that they can get a bowl of food that will be full of flavour, healthy and nutritious.

"The idea came from wanting to fill a need for a grab-and-go in London where the food, the space and the experience are all in line with each other - premium, modern and refreshing."

Healthy dishes like the Mushroom ragu are also on the menu. Picture: atis.Healthy dishes like the Mushroom ragu are also on the menu. Picture: atis.

atis opens from 7.30am every weekday (and 8.30am on Saturday) with sample dishes including Avo smash on sourdough bread, tamari seeds and coriander; Mushrooms on sourdough toast, parsley yoghurt, a sprinkling of dukkah; and seasonal Kale Ploughman's.

Their Dahl-ing bowl, meanwhile, features a tasty-sounding and health-conscious blend of lentils, spinach, cherry tomatoes, pickled red onion and some other tasty greens topped with a mint and curry yoghurt dressing.

To drink, aside from the booze-free beer and fresh juices, atis also promise a choice of "specialist drinks, including Kombucha on tap" for those who need perking up after a dreary day at their desk.

atis, Unit 3, The Atlas Building, 145 City Road, EC1V 1AZ. Follow their Instagram here.

Sign up to our food and drink newsletter delivered straight to your inbox

Most Read

Finsbury Park flooding: People evacuated from homes after burst pipe leaves streets under water

People living in Brownswood Road woke up to flooding. Picture: @TomashhEvans

Holloway man faces jail for attempted murder after repeatedly stabbing woman while his children slept in next room

Joseph Martelli. Picture: CPS

Man seriously injured in fight outside The White Swan Wetherspoons pub in Upper Street

The victim was left with serious head injuries. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Images.

Finsbury Park flooding: Thames Water stops flow of water, with up to 150 homes damaged

Flooding on the Kings Crescent Estate after a water main burst in Finsbury Park. Picture: Polly Hancock

Police name man killed by lorry in Finsbury Park as Javaid Sheikh

A man has died after he was hit by a HGV in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: @BrotherKaufman

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Finsbury Park flooding: People evacuated from homes after burst pipe leaves streets under water

People living in Brownswood Road woke up to flooding. Picture: @TomashhEvans

Holloway man faces jail for attempted murder after repeatedly stabbing woman while his children slept in next room

Joseph Martelli. Picture: CPS

Man seriously injured in fight outside The White Swan Wetherspoons pub in Upper Street

The victim was left with serious head injuries. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Images.

Finsbury Park flooding: Thames Water stops flow of water, with up to 150 homes damaged

Flooding on the Kings Crescent Estate after a water main burst in Finsbury Park. Picture: Polly Hancock

Police name man killed by lorry in Finsbury Park as Javaid Sheikh

A man has died after he was hit by a HGV in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: @BrotherKaufman

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Arsenal Women busy during international break

Arsenal's Danielle Van De Donk celebrates scoring her side's first goal of the game during the Barclays FA Women's Super League match at Leigh Sports Village, Leigh.

Finsbury Park coach Chapman pleased to keep momentum

Finsbury Park in action against Finchley (Pic: Remy Magnenat)

Islington boxers experience mixed fortunes at club show and National Championships

Islington's Laura Weis and Sunni Torgman (pic Reggie Hagland)

Storm will not blow us off course say England

England's Owen Farrell shakes hands with Argentina's Jeronimo de la Fuente during the 2019 Rugby World Cup Pool C match at Tokyo Stadium.

Finsbury Park flooding: Ambler Primary School crowdfunding for families affected by devastating deluge

A burst pipe flooded Finsbury Park and submerged this basement flat in Queen's Drive. Picture: Supplied
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists