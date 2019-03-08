Flight Club Islington: social darts venue to open in November

Flight Club Islington opens on Upper Street in late-November. Archant

A new bar promising a 'Social Darts Experience' is set to open in a 150-capacity venue on Upper Street from November 22.

Since launching in Shoreditch four years ago, Flight Club has changed the way people look at the humble game of darts. Expansion has been rapid - Flight Club Islington is the fourth London opening, with other sites in Birmingham, Manchester and Chicago in full flow - and over 100 million darts have been thrown as part of the group's interactive, multi-player games.

Steve Moore, Flight Club's CEO, co-founded the business alongside friend Paul Barham in a garden shed a few years back.

"We're on a mission to get the whole country playing Social Darts," he says, "and we're so excited about the response we've seen so far.

"It has been an incredible year for us. From the Birmingham launch; celebrating the 100 millionth dart; to revealing our exciting new concept, Electric Shuffle!

"But the excitement doesn't end there. We are delighted to bring Flight Club to Islington and continue spreading the unexpected, ridiculous joy of Social Darts around the world."

Flight Club Islington will be smaller than its Shoreditch, Bloomsbury and Victoria sister sites, with four oches - that's the separate sections complete with dartboard and seating area - in total.

Oches (which rhymes with 'hockey', FYI) can be hired out for groups of between 40 and 70, or exclusive hire of the venue is an option for larger parties.

You'll need to be well fed and watered to achieve optimum performance at the dart board, so it's lucky that Flight Club also offer a range of food and drinks.

Flight Club's sister sites serve up sliders, pizza paddles, fries and sharing plates, all washed down by a signature slushie or two.

Flight Club Islington is taking bookings from November 22 at 56 Upper Street, N1 0NY. For more details, click here.