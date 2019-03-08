Karma Kitchen: Free event fights the issue of food waste

Small Change, Big Difference are behind the Karma Kitchen event in Islington on Thursday March 21. Archant

Small Change, Big Difference are offering a free meal at Vinyl Café; whipped up from ingredients that would otherwise be chucked away.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Karma Kitchen will offer a free eco-buffet and a talk from Silo Restaurant's Douglas McMaster. Karma Kitchen will offer a free eco-buffet and a talk from Silo Restaurant's Douglas McMaster.

Got your dinner plans sorted for tomorrow evening (March 21)?

If you fancy something a bit different, allow us to point you in the direction of Karma Kitchen; an event taking place at Vinyl Café designed to fight food waste and encourage healthy eating.

For starters, there is a free buffet. There are no catches. Made up entirely of ingredients that would otherwise have been wasted, this is a chance to discover how foods that we assumed had perished can be transformed in to a tasty spread, spending precisely zero in the process.

Karma Kitchen is an event put together by Small Change, Big Difference; an initiative striving to encourage small food changes to result in “better, healthier, more sustainable lives.”

Cllr Claudia Webbe – Islington Council’s executive member for environment and transport – says: “We want to help our residents save money and live more sustainable lives by preventing food waste and recycling only the food waste that could not be avoided, and we’re very pleased to champion the pioneering Small Change, Big Difference campaign.

“Food is not rubbish, it could be being turned into electricity or compost, just by recycling it.

“Karma Kitchen is one of the many things Islington is doing to showcase the alternatives to food waste.

“The small differences we all make can make a huge difference to reducing the more than 900,000 tonnes of food Londoners throw away each year.”

Running between 6 and 10pm on Thursday, March 21, the eco-friendly buffet will also be entirely vegan-friendly.

Douglas McMaster – who heads up Brighton’s popular zero-waste restaurant Silo – will be giving a talk, there will be a quiz with prizes, interactive art installations, ‘karmic giveaways’ and DJ sets.

Karma Kitchen will also feature a ‘Forager’s Fricassee’, where chefs on the night will rustle up something tasty using food items brought along by visitors.

So if you’ve got a leftover banana or some surplus lettuce going spare, you might as well bring it along.

Karma Kitchen takes place on Thursday, March 21 at Vinyl Café, Tileyard Studios, N7 9AH, from 6-10pm. Entry is free. More details here.