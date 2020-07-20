Recipe for Spanish Tray Bake
PUBLISHED: 12:27 20 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:27 20 July 2020
Archant
Lisa from Hackney’s Weeknight Diner Cookery School serves up a fuss-free meal to share with friends
Tray bakes are pretty fuss-free. They require very little attention and very little washing up. In fact, you might find this the perfect recipe now that we are allowed to mix households. With all the catching up to do, who wants a time consuming dish and a pile of dirty pans?
Spanish Tray Bake (serves 4)
Ingredients:
1 tbsp olive oil
350g Spanish Chorizo sliced
2 leeks or 1 onion chopped into chunks
4 garlic cloves, skin on
250g cherry tomatoes
1 courgette halved lengthways and sliced
You may also want to watch:
1 red pepper cut into chunks
350g new potatoes halved lengthways and parboiled
50g peas
salt and pepper
Method:
Heat the oven to 200 degrees
Parboil the potatoes in salted water, drain and leave to dry out a little.
Place all the above ingredients, except the peas, on a large baking tray, add the parboiled potatoes and toss in the olive oil and season.
Bake in the oven for 20-25 minutes, turning occasionally until the vegetables and potatoes take on a golden colour.
Add the frozen peas and bake for a further 3 minutes.
When the peas are heated through, take out the oven and divide between four plates with all the tray juices.
This dish goes really well with fish and chicken or salad and crusty bread to mop up all the juices.
To see more recipe ideas please visit Lisa on Instagram @weeknightdiner
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the orange box below for details.