Time Saving Noodle Soup

Lisa Cowling's quick and easy noodle soup recipe Archant

Lisa Cowling from Hackney’s Week Night Diner cook school offers a quick and tasty lockdown lunch that you can conjure from your store cupboard and freezer

Lisa Cowling runs the Week Night Diner cookery school for adults and children.

I don’t know about you but I seem to be endlessly cooking at the moment.

Feeding a family of four 3 times a day requires quite a bit of cooking and clearing up and in between home schooling, work and checking up on family far away.

Time sometimes seems quite short.

Many people seem to be having particular difficulty with what to serve for lunch, so here is an idea for a quick lockdown lunch - an easy soup with very little washing up!

I make this a lot and you really can put in whatever you like as it’s all about the flavour of the stock.

I use rice noodles but egg noodles work just as well and I have been buying bags of frozen gyoza dumplings, keeping them in my freezer and popping a few in the soup.

For the veg I usually use frozen peas, sweetcorn and edamame beans if I have them, but finely sliced carrot, cabbage and broccoli also work well.

Here, I had some beef left over from a Sunday roast which I finely sliced and added, however, I also make this with frozen prawns, leftover chicken or I keep it vegetarian. I also add sheets of seaweed if I have them or kale.

It’s a brilliant way to use up all those vegetable odds and ends.

For more recipe ideas and information on my cook school you can visit me on Instagram @weeknightdiner and if you do make any of my recipes we would love to see pictures of your creations, so do send them in.

Time Saving Noodle Soup: Serves 4

Ingredients:

For the stock

1x Chicken stock cube

600ml hot water

3 tsp miso paste

1 whole garlic clove peeled

2cm chunk of fresh ginger

½ a chilli

3 tsp soy sauce

1 tin sweetcorn

1 big handful frozen peas

40g frozen edamame beans

2-3 nests of dried noodles

8 frozen gyozas (optional)

A few coriander leaves

Chopped chilli

Sprinkle of seeds

4 sheets of seaweed torn up (optional)

Squeeze of lime

Method:

First make the stock. Add all the stock ingredients to a large saucepan and let it gently simmer for 5 minutes to allow the garlic, chilli and ginger to infuse.

Now take out the chunks of garlic, chilli and ginger.

Add the noodles, vegetables and frozen gyozas and simmer for about 4 minutes until the noodles have softened and the gyozas are cooked through.

Taste for seasoning at this point, it may need a little more soy sauce or a little chilli sauce if you have some and a squeeze of lime.

Serve in bowls with a sprinkle of seeds, coriander, chopped chilli and some torn seaweed or kale stirred through.