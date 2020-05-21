Search

Tufnell Park couple serve up mac and cheese to locked-down locals

PUBLISHED: 12:14 21 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:14 21 May 2020

Miss Mac's mac n cheese started by a Tufnell Park couple during lockdown

Miss Mac's mac n cheese started by a Tufnell Park couple during lockdown

Archant

Alex Perez-Davies is cooking up the comfort food in his kitchen and delivering locally by bike

Locked-down Londoners craving comfort food can order up mac and cheese to their door - thanks to an enterprising Tufnell Park couple.

When Alex Perez-Davies and girlfriend Maria were prevented from working in the hospitality industry by Covid-19 they “decided to take matters into our own hands.”

The pair, who previously worked at Kricket Soho and Hops & Glory in Essex Road started up Miss Mac’s from their kitchen, delivering locally by bike.

You may also want to watch:

“We are both passionate about food and the feedback so far has been outstanding,” said Perez-Davies, who hopes to open pop up stalls around London once the lockdown lifts.

“We have both lived in Islington for most of our lives and being part of the local community is important to us. This lockdown is offering us a positive life change, to create something of our own that we can be proud of, with potential to grow.”

He adds that the secret to a good mac and cheese is lavish amounts of different types of cheese with “a crispy golden top a must!”

Order at missmacs.co.uk

Instagram: @missmacs.islington

