Morty & Bob's review: Killer toasties and upside down cheesecake come to King's Cross

PUBLISHED: 11:22 08 July 2019

Morty and Bobs' famous grilled cheese sandwich. Picture: Daniel Ogulewicz

Morty and Bobs' famous grilled cheese sandwich. Picture: Daniel Ogulewicz

Daniel Ogulewicz daniel.imageplus@gmail.com

Killer toasties and cheesecake - what's not to love about brunch at Morty & Bob's?

On previous visits I've found Coal Drops Yard dark and cavernous but this cafe has converted me.

Our table was at the back of the bright and airy restaurant, which was an instant mood lifter on a sunny Saturday morning.

The short menu was a pleasant change from weighing up lots of options (and FOMO). I was delighted that their overdue bacon delivery turned up just in time for my brunch bun order - and meant that I fully appreciated its brilliance.

The smoked streaky bacon, perfect fried egg, creamy avocado and mushroom ketchup crammed into a soft brioche bun was a winning combination, and good value at £7.95.

My boyfriend opted with the grilled cheese sandwich with nduja salami which was as gooey and delicious as you'd hope.

My initial take on the intriguing 'upside down berry cheesecake' was why mess with perfection?

But it turns out they're on to something. The usual layers were slightly upturned, with the usually bottom biscuit layer swapped with the cream cheese somehow making it easier to devour a bit in each mouthful.

Judging by the full tables around us, word's already got out. It's unsurprising when despite being surrounded by Kings Cross brunch stalwarts in nearby Granary Square, this cafe stands out.

