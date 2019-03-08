Search

Gazpacho Gatherings: Community Garden hosts Spanish dining event

PUBLISHED: 12:08 25 June 2019

A chef cooks paella at the first Gazpacho Gatherings event last weekend.

A chef cooks paella at the first Gazpacho Gatherings event last weekend.

A supper club offering "the chance to enjoy a slice of social dining: Spanish style" is stopping off at Culpeper Community Garden this Sunday, and tickets are only £5.

The second event of the series comes to Islington this Sunday.

It's taken a while to get going, but British Summer Time actually looks set to deliver the goods this weekend.

This is superb timing for those heading to Gazpacho Gatherings; an event set up by Alvalle to offer "Londoners of all ages and backgrounds the chance to enjoy a slice of social dining: Spanish style."

Islington's Culpeper Community Garden is the venue. Here, ticket-holders can expect an event featuring a live Mediterranean cooking class, a three-course Spanish meal, the change to plant your own herbs (then take them home) and a goodie bag including a tapas cookbook and a carafe with matching glasses. Entry is £5 and all of the above is included.

This weekend's event is the second in a series of four - the first was last Saturday at Spitalfields City Farm - while the next two are based in south and west London respectively.

A three-course Spanish meal is included in the ticket price.

"We are delighted to be launching the Gazpacho Gatherings across London and cannot wait to see our communities come together to enjoy the pleasure of truly social eating," says Alvalle's Robert Barnes.

"We hope we can inspire thousands of Londoners to embrace the spirit of the movement and gather friends and family for their very own Gazpacho Gatherings in the future!"

Sunday's event starts at 4pm, where guests will personalise their own gazpacho before getting stuck in at the pinchos station.

Next up is the cooking masterclass - designed to "awake the senses to the beauty of Spanish food" - before the chance to plant herbs and take the fruits of your labour back with you when it's home-time.

The evening continues with shared dining, wine and Spanish drinks tasting, with two alcoholic - and unlimited soft - drinks also included in the ticket price.

Gazpacho Gatherings is at the Culpeper Community Garden from 4pm to 7pm this Sunday (June 30). For more details, click here.

