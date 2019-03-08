Search

Advanced search

Review: Berto, Holloway Road

PUBLISHED: 10:51 01 October 2019

Gianluca D'Angelo and Claudio Vescovo outside Berto. Picture: Haydon Perrior

Gianluca D'Angelo and Claudio Vescovo outside Berto. Picture: Haydon Perrior

Haydon Perrior

Pizza and pasta - is there a better food pairing?

Berto opened in Holloway Road this summer. Picture: Haydon PerriorBerto opened in Holloway Road this summer. Picture: Haydon Perrior

With the founders of pizza stalwarts Ziu Lucia opening new venture Berto pasta next door, Holloway Road is everything your Italian foodie dreams are made of.

Berto strikes the perfect balance between homely and hip - casual enough for a quick bite in your comfies, yet chic enough for more of celebration.

You may also want to watch:

Many of the starters had us salivating but we decided upon the melted caciocavallo cheese with homemade red onion chutney, adding on some Dusty Knuckle bread. It was a delicious start which really set us up for the indulgence which was to come.

The all-important drinks list deserves a quick shout out. My boyfriend appreciated the mix of Italian and Islington beers and I was impressed by the cocktails list. I opted for the refreshing 'Hugo', a winning combination of Prosecco, elderflower cordial, soda and fresh mint.

Onto the mains - and there's no scrimping when it comes to portions. My delicious gnocchi with nduja and melted stracciatella thwarted me despite my very best efforts. Meanwhile my boyfriend's rich tagliatelle with slow-cooked beef ragu went down very nicely. It was impressive to know that gluten free options are available.

True to form, we couldn't resist sharing a dessert. The more-ish crema mascarpone with chocolate and biscuit was creamy (naturally), sweet and yet somehow quite light, in a very good way.

It says a lot that when the fire alarm went off during our visit, no one seemed to bat an eyelid - us included. But then it's hardly surprising when we're in such good hands.

Sign up to our food and drink newsletter delivered straight to your inbox

Most Read

Gang of 16 rob Finsbury Park gym users after threatening to stab them

It takes two: The Stroud Green Road gate to Finsbury Park cannot be closed. Picture: Google Maps

‘We are Highbury, not Mildmay’: Neighbours rally against boundary change proposals

Highbury Fields.Picture:Ken Mears

Dragon’s Den: Boun Beans coffee entrepreneur didn’t attract investment but is delighted with response

Robel Iyassu - the man behind Boun Beans. Picture: Robel Iyassu

Clamp down on abandoned bikes blocking Islington pavements after bylaw approved

Uber launches electric JUMP bikes in London. Picture: Uber

M. Manze’s famous pie n’ mash returning to Islington at Caledonian Road pub

The Thornhill Arms in Caledonian Road will be serving pie and mash from M.Manze from October 12. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Most Read

Gang of 16 rob Finsbury Park gym users after threatening to stab them

It takes two: The Stroud Green Road gate to Finsbury Park cannot be closed. Picture: Google Maps

‘We are Highbury, not Mildmay’: Neighbours rally against boundary change proposals

Highbury Fields.Picture:Ken Mears

Dragon’s Den: Boun Beans coffee entrepreneur didn’t attract investment but is delighted with response

Robel Iyassu - the man behind Boun Beans. Picture: Robel Iyassu

Clamp down on abandoned bikes blocking Islington pavements after bylaw approved

Uber launches electric JUMP bikes in London. Picture: Uber

M. Manze’s famous pie n’ mash returning to Islington at Caledonian Road pub

The Thornhill Arms in Caledonian Road will be serving pie and mash from M.Manze from October 12. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Emery pleased with ‘improving’ Saka as Arsenal youngster stars in Manchester United draw

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka in action with Manchester United's Andreas Pereira and Ashley Young during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

Finsbury Park Mosque encourages places of worship to become more inclusive for autistic children

Mohammed Kozbar at Finsbury Park Mosque street iftar. Picture: Joshua Hurston

‘Things to improve’ despite positives for Arsenal boss Emery after Manchester United draw

Arsenal manager Unai Emery during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

Mother-of-five furious after contractors cause gas leak ‘could have blown up house’ on Marquess Estate

The Marquess Estate in Canonbury. Picture: Google Maps

Police appeal after series of sexual assaults on women aboard Islington and Hackney buses

Police want to trace this man in connection with a series of sexual assaults in Islington and Hackney. Picture: Supplied
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists