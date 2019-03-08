Search

Advanced search

Review: Enotecca Rabezzana

PUBLISHED: 12:07 26 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:24 26 April 2019

Rigatoni alla Carbonara from Enoteca Rabezzana.

Rigatoni alla Carbonara from Enoteca Rabezzana.

Archant

Italian restaurant and Smithfield Market hotspot Enoteca Rabezzana introduced a new-and-improved menu a couple of months back. Here’s what we made of it.

The Mix Bruschetta Classica e Ndjua starter at this Smithfield Market restaurant.The Mix Bruschetta Classica e Ndjua starter at this Smithfield Market restaurant.

On my walk towards Enoteca Rabezzana yesterday, I passed nearby pubs so packed that there was standing room only on the pavements outside.

This was, after all, a Thursday post work in central London, and the sunshine from the previous Easter weekend had made a welcome return. But it did feel bustling and cramped.

Inside Rabezzana, however, the atmosphere was much different. It felt calmer and easy. It seemed like a fantastic spot to enjoy some authentic Italian cooking, and so it proved.

The restaurant prides itself on their knowledge and passion for Italian food, as well as a wine collection of more than 120 bottles sourced from smaller producers dotted around the Italian regions.

Enoteca Rabezzana features over 120 different bottles of wine from Italy. Picture: Tom Nicholson.Enoteca Rabezzana features over 120 different bottles of wine from Italy. Picture: Tom Nicholson.

We started with the Mix Bruschetta Classica e Ndjua, which balanced fresh tomatoes with spicy Nduja sausage and a dollop of burrata on a bruschetta base.

Luca – our friendly sommelier and native of Sardinia – recommended a delicious Vermentino white to go with it, and we found him always willing to suggest a perfect wine to match your selected plate, if you'd like some guidance.

Enoteca Rabezzana introduced a new-and-improved menu just a couple of months ago. It comes courtesy of head chef Federico Casali – who worked previously in Rome's three-Michelin starred restaurant, La Pergola – and offers signature smaller plates as well as Italian classics.

I opted for the Rigatoni alla Carbonara, which was a comforting, hearty plate of fresh pasta in a rich and creamy sauce. My guest's Tagliolino al Granchio e Datterino was also a winner; a flavourful dish which combined traditional Italian style with crab sourced from Devon.

Desserts at Enoteca Rabezzana cost �6 a piece. Picture: Tom Nicholson.Desserts at Enoteca Rabezzana cost �6 a piece. Picture: Tom Nicholson.

To finish, puddings are on the smaller side but big flavours come from these littler packages – my favourite was the Spicy Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Mousse and Meringue.

And the ambience? That's really lovely, too. There were couples loosening up with a few glasses of wine after a day at the office, friends laughing and catching up over some small plates and, next to us, a dad and his son enjoying an evening with a plate of risotto.

Enoteca Rabezzana, 62-63 Long Lane, EC1A 9EJ. For more information, click here.

Most Read

Old Street stabbing leaves man in his 20s in hospital as Bunhill councillors call for ‘urgent action’

The man was stabbed near City Express supermarket in Old Street. Picture: Google StreetView

Man arrested over delivery driver sex attacks in Archway, Crouch End, Hornsey and Stroud Green

Six women have been targeted by a delivery driver on a moped in the last seven weeks.

‘Unexplained death’ in Highbury: Body in Fieldway Crescent sparks police investigation

Police are investogating after a body was found in Fieldway Crescent last night. Picture: Google Maps

‘Cheeky’ Bella, 3, dies after tummy ache – leaving devastated Canonbury family to crowdfund funeral costs

Three-year-old Bella died of unknown causes earlier this month and her family are crowdfunding to cover the funeral costs

Plans submitted for future use of Holloway Road Marks and Spencer

Marks and Spencer in Holloway Road will close in early 2019. Picture: Google Maps

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Old Street stabbing leaves man in his 20s in hospital as Bunhill councillors call for ‘urgent action’

The man was stabbed near City Express supermarket in Old Street. Picture: Google StreetView

Man arrested over delivery driver sex attacks in Archway, Crouch End, Hornsey and Stroud Green

Six women have been targeted by a delivery driver on a moped in the last seven weeks.

‘Unexplained death’ in Highbury: Body in Fieldway Crescent sparks police investigation

Police are investogating after a body was found in Fieldway Crescent last night. Picture: Google Maps

‘Cheeky’ Bella, 3, dies after tummy ache – leaving devastated Canonbury family to crowdfund funeral costs

Three-year-old Bella died of unknown causes earlier this month and her family are crowdfunding to cover the funeral costs

Plans submitted for future use of Holloway Road Marks and Spencer

Marks and Spencer in Holloway Road will close in early 2019. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Review: Enotecca Rabezzana

Rigatoni alla Carbonara from Enoteca Rabezzana.

Old Street: Plans for ‘giant steps’ and removal of Tube entrance panned by Hackney and Islington councils

TfL's plans for the new-look Old Street station entrance. Islington Council is still choosing a design for the public space. Picture: TfL, Islington Council and Hackney Council

Archway Tavern finally set to reopen as ‘chilled bar’

Archway Tavern and the old public toilets outside have been brought back into the public spotlight.

Cricket: Middlesex see off Surrey for latest success

Tom Helm (pic Mike Egerton/PA)

Arsenal defender Sokratis says Gunners aren’t ‘stupid’ after disappointing Wolves defeat

Arsenal's Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Laurent Koscielny and Granit Xhaka (left-right) appear dejected during the Premier League match at Molineux, Wolverhampton. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire/PA Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists