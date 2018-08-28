Search

Advanced search

Review: Wild Food Cafe Islington

PUBLISHED: 16:09 16 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:21 16 January 2019

Inside the Wild Food Cafe on Upper Street.

Inside the Wild Food Cafe on Upper Street.

Archant

Wild Food Café in Covent Garden has been a staple of London’s vegan food scene for several years now. It’s been serving up plant-based and raw-food dishes – as well as championing foraged ingredients – since well before the explosion in vegan-dining that’s taken hold in the capital lately.

This second Wild Food Cafe opened after the success of its original site in Covent Garden.This second Wild Food Cafe opened after the success of its original site in Covent Garden.

No doubt with this growing appetite in mind, the owners have decided the time is ripe to launch a second restaurant, which has just opened in Upper Street, and will be warmly greeted by anyone familiar with the lengthy queues at the original; a relatively cramped space up a narrow staircase in Neal’s Yard.

The new branch is far more spacious and with its dusky pink velvet cushions, white marble, and plentiful potted plants (the ideal backdrop to any Instagram post), manages to be hip without feeling cold or overdone.

We went for dinner on a Tuesday evening; my dining partner is a full-time vegan while I happily clock in part-time. We were both excited by the menu and decided to start with a “shot” (all £3). So far, so dry January since these are mixes of fresh juices, spices, herbs, and essential oils blended to apparently provide a health-kick. There’s also an excellent selection of alcoholic cocktails and wine, as well as the “quadruple-filtered” tap water that honestly seemed to taste much better than the average glass.

As we perused the menu, we nibbled on some teriyaki almonds (£4). Ordinarily, such a lowly bar snack as a bowl of nuts doesn’t invite a great deal of excitement. These, however, were no ordinary almonds: we were informed they had been “activated” (soaked overnight in water) and dehydrated. In any case, they tasted amazing and my partner said he was bowled over already.

Creamy Wild Mushroom �elevated� pizza at Wild Food Cafe.Creamy Wild Mushroom �elevated� pizza at Wild Food Cafe.

The starters were superb. The Sea Aubergine (£7) was a delight; the crunch of cucumber and daikon with soft aubergine tasted incredible in their bright, flavoursome sea of savoury sauce and seaweed. The Hassleback Butternut Squash (£8) meanwhile was warming, spicy, and creamy with tasty morsels of barbeque-flavour jackfruit.

For the main, we enjoyed the Creamy Wild Mushroom “elevated” pizza (£14.50) with “raw” (not heated above 42 degrees) toppings including macadamia ricotta and mushrooms on a tasty and satisfying gluten-free wood-fired base. Vegan pizza is notoriously hard to pull off – trust me, I’ve suffered through more than my fair share – but they seem to have cracked it.

For dessert, and after much deliberation, I chose the Raw Rainbow Cheesecake (£8). It looked fantastic and tasted just as good, incredibly smooth and zesty. My partner’s Double Choc Cake & Vanilla Ice Cream (£7) was delicious too, but I felt like the cat who got the (activated cashew) cream.

Raw Rainbow Cheesecake.Raw Rainbow Cheesecake.

Wild Food Cafe Islington, 269-270 Upper Street, N1 2UQ. For more details and to book, click here.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man ‘surviving off can of tuna a day’ as he cares for both parents

John McDermott with his parents Patrick and Catherine, both aged 77, who need full time care. Picture: Polly Hancock

Arsenal loan transfer target round-up: Latest on Denis Suarez, Yannick Carrasco, Ever Banega, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Yacine Brahimi and Adrien Rabiot

Denis Suarez while at Sevilla under Arsenal boss Unai Emery. PA .

Islington carries out ‘deep clean’ where homeless community sleeps in Stroud Green Road

Islington Council carried out a 'deep clean' in Stroud Green Road yesterday. Picture: Islington Council

‘Devastating’: Driver who killed pensioner while high on cocaine jailed

Jason Cronin was sentenced to four-and-a-half years for killing an 83-year-old woman. Picture: Met Police

Fan ‘gobsmacked’ to come within feet of Kate Middleton in Newington Green

The Duchess of Cambridge speaks with children during a visit to the King Henry's Walk Garden in Islington, London to learn about a project bringing people together through a shared love of horticulture. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday January 15, 2019. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Tolga Akmen/PA Wire

Most Read

Man ‘surviving off can of tuna a day’ as he cares for both parents

#includeImage($article, 225)

Arsenal loan transfer target round-up: Latest on Denis Suarez, Yannick Carrasco, Ever Banega, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Yacine Brahimi and Adrien Rabiot

#includeImage($article, 225)

Islington carries out ‘deep clean’ where homeless community sleeps in Stroud Green Road

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Devastating’: Driver who killed pensioner while high on cocaine jailed

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fan ‘gobsmacked’ to come within feet of Kate Middleton in Newington Green

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Middlesex CCC: New head coach Stuart Law issues rallying cry for success as he says: ‘I want to add steel to our skill’

Stuart Law at Lord's during his first conference as Middlesex CCC's new head coach. CREDIT MIDDLESEX CRICKET

Arsenal legend and U23 boss Freddie Ljungberg on ‘humble’ Bukayo Saka and Joe Willock

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka made his Premier League debut on New Year's Day. PA

Wizards Satoransky says it will be an unknown against Knicks in London NBA clash

Tomas Satoransky of the Washington Wizards shoots the ball against the New York Knicks during pre-season game (Pic: Ned Dishman)

Arsenal loan transfer target round-up: Latest on Denis Suarez, Yannick Carrasco, Youssef Ait Bennasser, Marcus Thuram and Conor Coady

Yannick Ferreira Carrasco while at AS Monaco. PA

Firefighters rescue neighbours from flaming Holloway flat

There was a flat fire in Holbrooke Court last night. Pictrure: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists