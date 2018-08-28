Award-winning Cambridge vegan restaurant unveils first London site

Kimchi pancakes are a popular choice for customers at Stem + Glory in Cambridge. Picture: Katherine Ashdown www.katherineashdown.co.uk

Stem + Glory will open for breakfast, lunch and dinner at the elegant new Bart’s Square development from Monday, January 14.

A first look at Stem & Glory's new London restaurant. Picture: Stem & Glory A first look at Stem & Glory's new London restaurant. Picture: Stem & Glory

The team at Stem + Glory have developed an enviable habit of winning awards.

Since opening their doors to the people of Cambridge in October 2016, the vegan restaurant won small business of the year and best newcomer prizes in 2017, before the British Restaurant Awards crowned them the Best Restaurant in Cambridge 12 months later.

Brilliant news, then, that Stem + Glory are days away from the launch of their first London site; a flagship restaurant which forms part of the exclusive new Bart’s Square development.

“We’re a little more to the gastronomic end of the spectrum,” says founder Louise Palmer-Masterton.

Stem & Glory's nori rolls. Picture: Katherine Ashdown Stem & Glory's nori rolls. Picture: Katherine Ashdown

“We do some fine dining events and tasting menus, but we’re still very accessible. Stem + Glory tries to hit the line of healthy food which is also delicious; the two don’t have to be mutually exclusive.

“When we first opened in Cambridge it took off really fast, and it was clear that the demand was there from the outset.

“The vegan thing is huge now. It needed to happen and we needed to push it into the mainstream. Now, restaurants everywhere are putting on much better vegan offerings – the whole food industry has shifted in the plant-based direction, and hopefully we are pioneering that at a more gastro-level.”

Stem + Glory’s journey south of the M11 aims to take the brand to the next level. Guests will be able to come for breakfast, brunch, lunch and a new evening menu focused on sharing plates when the eatery opens this Monday, January 14. The restaurant will also carry a take away lunch offering for people who want good food on the go.

The vegan restaurant's bramble cheesecake. Picture: Katherine Ashdown The vegan restaurant's bramble cheesecake. Picture: Katherine Ashdown

“Originally I had thought about expanding to one of the city’s satellite towns,” adds Palmer-Masterton. “But I was coming to London quite a lot and found myself looking for a good vegan restaurant. Even though London is better catered for, it’s still massively under-served (for vegans).

“As soon as we found this place it just clicked. It’s a great spot in a new development, and I fell in love with it right from the beginning.”

The first Stem + Glory launched in the autumn of 2016 after a crowdfunding campaign raised just under £100,000. Supporters have come out in force to back the venue’s expansion to London, too, with funds of over £600,000 raised to lay the groundwork for this month’s opening.

“The crowd-support campaign ignited so fast. You’ve got people with passion behind this movement and you can’t beat that; in London there are lots of people who have supported the brand.

Stem + Glory is a huge hit on Cambridge's eating out scene. Stem + Glory is a huge hit on Cambridge's eating out scene.

“Breakfast here is very comforting and familiar, while in the evenings we go for sharing and tapas-style food. We want to encourage people to share food and drinks together.

“One of our most popular dishes is kimchi pancakes and in London we’ll have some new dishes – like tacos of blue corn, which is a take on a pork dish made from jack fruit (£12, or £20 with a Margarita).”

Interiors are bright and contemporary, with a feature acoustic wall and a chef’s table which overlooks the open kitchen to the centre of the venue. Stem + Glory will also incorporate a bar serving cocktails, craft beer and vegan wine.

Bookings are now open ahead of the restaurant’s launch on Monday, with foodie-based events that have proven so popular in Cambridge planned in due course.

Raspberry Chia pudding will come prepared in Stem + Glory's open-plan kitchen. Raspberry Chia pudding will come prepared in Stem + Glory's open-plan kitchen.

Stem & Glory, 60 Bartholomew Close, EC1A 7BF; for more details and to book, click here.