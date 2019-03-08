Search

Advanced search

Review: Terra Rossa, Upper Street

PUBLISHED: 12:36 11 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:36 11 July 2019

Fresh pasta dishes and stonebaked pizzas are a specialty at Terra Rossa, on Upper Street.

Fresh pasta dishes and stonebaked pizzas are a specialty at Terra Rossa, on Upper Street.

Archant

Terra Rossa, which translates to 'red soil', focuses on the beautiful flavours from a lesser-known corner of southern Italy.

Menus are influenced by the Puglian region of Italy. Picture: Terra Rossa.Menus are influenced by the Puglian region of Italy. Picture: Terra Rossa.

It's food and wine from Puglia - the south-eastern district of Italy - which inspired the opening of the charming Terra Rossa on Upper Street earlier this year.

Dropping in last Friday evening underneath clear blue skies typical of, well, Puglia, the restaurant had its fully retractable windows wide open, allowing the buzz and chatter from inside to spill out on to the pavement.

This is a lovely space. With stripped-back interiors, rustic wooden tables and a white-washed bar stocked with Italian wines; interiors are subtle yet smart, and there are artworks of Puglia's signature trulli to add that extra authentic feel.

At the back of Terra Rossa is a semi-private, conservatory-styled space, with deep-red banquettes and big windows which let light flow in.

The bar inside Terra Rossa, which features a well-stocked range of Italian wines.The bar inside Terra Rossa, which features a well-stocked range of Italian wines.

This is where we sat for a feast that started with Burratta - a rich, creamy dome of mozzarella served on a bed of soft and sweet peppers - and Parmigiana, where thinly-fried aubergines come oven-baked and nicely paired with a tomato sauce.

A Cucina Povera (poor kitchen) ethos runs through head-chef Annarita Inguscio's menu here, with heaps of stonebaked pizzas as well as a thorough choice by way of pasta dishes.

The Paccheri Al Ragu Di Mare (a type of 'seafood bolognese') is the hot favourite, but I went for the Maritati & Polpette - a generous bowl of mixed pasta, meatballs and a ragu sauce. Each piece of pasta is hand-rolled fresh on-site every day, and this really shows in the quality.

A starter and main at Terra Rossa was plenty of food to be contending with - a pudding on top of this would just be greedy - but the Sorbetto's "perfect to cleanse the palate" description talked me in to it, and sure enough this was a zesty and refreshing way to round off an evening of truly tasty Italian fare.

Terra Rossa, 139 Upper Street, N1 1QP. For more details, click here.

Most Read

Finsbury Park shooting and stabbing: One man knifed in Seven Sisters Road, another shot near Blackstock Road

Police were called to reports of gunshots in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: @999london

Police step up Cally patrols after Toyota driver asked girl, 13, ‘how many boys she had been with’ and if she wanted a lift

North Road. Picture: Google street view

Finsbury Park stabbing: Man in 60s knifed during Moray Road fight

A man was stabbed in Moray Road on Saturday evening. Picture: Google Maps

Motorcyclist dies after Seven Sisters Road crash that leaves bike ‘smouldering’ in road

The blazing bike after the deadly crash in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: Nick Spence

Police appeal to find hit and run driver who left Archway girl with horrific injuries

Naomi was run over near the junction of Ashbrook Road and St John's Way. Picture: Google

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Finsbury Park shooting and stabbing: One man knifed in Seven Sisters Road, another shot near Blackstock Road

Police were called to reports of gunshots in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: @999london

Police step up Cally patrols after Toyota driver asked girl, 13, ‘how many boys she had been with’ and if she wanted a lift

North Road. Picture: Google street view

Finsbury Park stabbing: Man in 60s knifed during Moray Road fight

A man was stabbed in Moray Road on Saturday evening. Picture: Google Maps

Motorcyclist dies after Seven Sisters Road crash that leaves bike ‘smouldering’ in road

The blazing bike after the deadly crash in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: Nick Spence

Police appeal to find hit and run driver who left Archway girl with horrific injuries

Naomi was run over near the junction of Ashbrook Road and St John's Way. Picture: Google

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Brondesbury captain Overy confident ahead of top of the table clash

N Jones of Brondesbury. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Review: Terra Rossa, Upper Street

Fresh pasta dishes and stonebaked pizzas are a specialty at Terra Rossa, on Upper Street.

Islington shopkeeper tells of terrifying moment robber threatened to ‘pour acid’ over her

Police are appealing for information after a man robbed a White Conduit Street shop on July 2. Picture: Supplied

‘Protect our businesses in world-renowned hub or we are doomed,’ Brewery Road collective tells City of London Corporation

Yann Guenancia MD of Halo, outside Rebond House Brewery Rd N7

Bowley’s best for Highgate unable to force win

William Bowley of Highgate in batting action in the Middlesex County Division Two (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists