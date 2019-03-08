Whisk: Restaurant serving three courses of pudding to open in Angel

Whisk Dessert Bar pops up in Angel from May 14.

A dessert-bar serving three courses of sweet, sweet pudding has popped up in Angel for the summer.

There's a three-course tasting menu of desserts to try.

Whisk is back on the scene after initial success last year, when visitors tucked in to plates like Avocado and white chocolate mousse at their residency in Bethnal Green.

This time, they've come to Angel Central Shopping Centre, where they are operating in a space more than double the size, and hanging around for longer - three months to be exact.

In a (sugar-coated) nutshell, the first-floor space will offer a three-course dessert tasting menu for £15pp, which you can choose to pair with wine or tea/coffee.

After an opening round of amuse bouche, Whisk will offer six puddings for the 'main', including 68% dark chocolate crème, parsnip ice-cream, orange granita, fresh horseradish zest and orange puree; or "Banoffee" banana with shortbread, lime, caramelised milk and aerated coffee.

Creative plates that fuse sweet and savoury have been prepared by chef Simon Jenkins.

Whisk regulars will be happy to know that, alongside the previously mentioned Avocado and white choc mousse, the Celery sorbet with crumbled blue cheese, fresh honeycomb, quince jelly and super thin flat-bread that proved so popular last year will also be around for this.

Diners can then round off their stay with petits fours like milk chocolate truffle, fresh lemon Madeleine and petit four du jour.

The pop-up hopes to redefine dessert, so that "it's no longer an after-thought and it's not playing second fiddle to savoury any more." It comes courtesy of top patisserie chef Simon Jenkins and dessert-loving entrepreneur Randon Burns.

Ahead of opening Whisk on Tuesday (May 14), Burns said that he "misses being able to reward myself at the end of a long day of work, or an evening out at the theatre or cinema with a delicious, sweet treat.

"On the theory of 'if you build it, they will come' I'm excited to bring a really fun new dining concept to London."

Whisk will launch at the Angel Central Shopping Centre on May 14, and run until August 3. For more details, click here.