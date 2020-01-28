Brexhibition of 'porntraits' in Shoreditch

An image of David Cameron made from pornographic magazines by Jeyda Heselton as part of the Brexhibition Archant

Collages of Brexit politicians made from porn mags go on display in a pop up show

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Collages of Brexit politicians made from porn mags go on display in a pop up show in Shoreditch.

Brexhibition runs at Hoxton 253 Art Project Space on Sunday February 2 and features portraits of politicians embroiled in the UK's departure from the EU including David Cameron and Theresa May.

Organiser Jeyda Heselton says visitors to the exhibition of what she is calling "porntraits" will get a "puntastic" drink an amusingly shaped nibble or "tasty nipple" and a Blow-Jo badge.

Guests at the one night only interactive event are asked to bring some Brexit-themed art, poetry, spoken word, or music to display in a corner of the gallery.

The 27-year-old, who runs local bicycle repair business Handle Bars, hopes to move along the stale Brexit debate with an open conversation featuring a compere and panellists including cartoonist and satirist Martin Rowson, and British-Chilean illustrator and campaigner Javie Huxley.

"We now know that Brexit is definitely happening and we do not want to rehash whether that was the right or wrong decision, but instead find ways that we can move forward as a society and create positive next steps, whether that's through art or otherwise," says the Shoreditch resident, who has spent "a lot of time cutting out porn over the last few weeks."

You may also want to watch:

"To me using disarming imagery is a bit of a statement," she adds.

"It elicits this raw emotion and that's similar to what Brexit does. It makes people frustrated and angry, but then I don't feel that we dig into the details of that much with friends and family.

"I wanted to see if there's a way to open up that conversation. Where it's really in your face and it gets you to stop and think and start talking about things."

While the portraits are supposed to be humorous, Heselton says we shouldn't underestimate the role of art and humour.

"We forget that something light hearted can actually help us to heal and move on. Laughing and taking that anger out on something is actually the best way of dealing with it in my opinion."

For her, the aftermath of Brexit is about "trying to understand other people's perspectives and move forwards."

"I voted remain but I don't want to go over that ground anymore. We are better thinking 'okay, we now have divided communities, how do we unite them? Through activities? Through art? Through a charitable event? I don't have the answers but bringing people together feels like the best answer.

"I'm really quite keen for it to be an interactive event, a chance for people to contribute questions, and ask what Brexit means to them."

Brexhibition runs 5-8pm at Hoxton 253 Art Project Space on February 2.